2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in New Brunswick, bringing the province's total number of active cases up to six.

One new case is an individual between 60 and 69 in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1. It is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

The other new case is an individual between 40 and 49 with a permanent address in the Fredericton region, or health Zone 3. That person was staying in Ontario before developing symptoms, tested positive in that province and is staying there to recover.

Public Health counts New Brunswick cases when an individual has a permanent address in the province, regardless of where they test positive. It's part of a national approach to prevent double counting.

The province also announced that a Quebec resident who works in the Campbellton region has tested positive. While not included in New Brunswick's case count, contact tracing is going on to identify people who may have come into contact with this individual.

A new case in the Miramichi region, or health Zone 7, was announced Wednesday. That case is an individual between the ages of 60 and 69, and is travel-related.

Those new cases bring the total of active cases in the Moncton region to 4.

On Wednesday, 646 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 72,231 testshave been conducted since the pandemic started.

New Brunswick has recorded 199 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 191 have recovered.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: