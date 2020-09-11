The New Brunswick government is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The provincial COVID-19 dashboard is indicating one new recovery, dropping the active case count to two.

One active case is a resident of the Edmundston health region who was diagnosed and is recovering in Quebec. The province said the case has been added to New Brunswick's overall tally because of the individual's home address.

The other active case is in the Moncton region, and Public Health has said the individual is self-isolating.

To date, New Brunswick has seen 193 confirmed cases, 189 recoveries and two deaths.

On Thursday, 413 tests were conducted, raising the overall total to 65,582.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: