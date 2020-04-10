N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province sees 1 new case of COVID-19, recoveries reach 60

New Brunswick has one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 112, the provincial government said Friday.

A news release says the new case is a person 60 to 69 years old in Zone 2, or the Saint John region.

The release said of the 112 cases, 63 are travel-related, 35 are close contacts of confirmed cases, six are the result of community transmission and eight remain under investigation.

Sixty people have recovered since the outbreak began, the release said. Ten people have been hospitalized in total, and five were still in hospital Friday. Three of them are in an intensive care unit.

In the release, chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell reminded people how important it is to stay home this long weekend.

"It is difficult to not visit our parents, other family members and friends but it would be more difficult to see them become sick because of a decision that was made not to stay home," she was quoted as saying in the release.

Premier Blaine Higgs echoed the recommendation in the release.

"By staying at home and practising physical distancing, you are making a difference," he was quoted as saying.

Calls to delay lobster fishing

Maritime and Quebec lobster processors say Ottawa should immediately delay fishing in all spring lobster fishing zones in the Gulf of St. Lawrence amid concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak and the cratering markets.

Twenty-four processors from the four provinces signed a letter to the premiers and Fisheries and Oceans Canada that also calls for financial aid for the industry.

The group called for a minimum two-week delay two weeks ago, but processors now say the situation has deteriorated.

"Unfortunately, the crisis has taken a significant turn for the worse and market conditions have degraded even more," the letter dated April 9 said. "A perfect storm is gathering in Canada's lobster industry."

Lobster processors want Ottawa to delay the start of the spring fishing season in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. (CBC)

Processors say they're concerned about being able to provide safe working conditions for their 10,000 workers.

"Our Canadian workers and their families are justifiably concerned about being called to work on May 1."

The group is also calling for a "significant industry contingency plan with a broad suite of support measures," including extending employment insurance benefits.

Premier Blaine Higgs said Thursday he wants the federal government to delay spring fishing.

"But I think if we had a choice it would be delayed at least for a few weeks and maybe maybe a little longer."

If the season is delayed, and especially if it's cancelled, Higgs said he would expect the federal government to provide compensation to fishers.