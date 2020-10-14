A fifth school in the Campbellton region health zone, Aux-Quatre-Vents high school in Dalhousie, has a case of COVID-19.

Parents and guardians were notified of the case by email Wednesday morning, and the school remains open.

With this case, all schools in Dalhousie now have a confirmed case of COVID-19. The others are Dalhousie Regional High School and two elementary schools, Académie Notre-Dame and L.E. Reinsborough School.

Suglarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton also has a case and Campbellton Middle School and Lord Beaverbrook School in Campbellton, have been warning parents and guardians of possible exposures after the confirmation of active cases at schools in the region.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Campbellton region, or Zone 5, on Tuesday, including one at the Manoir de la Sagesse, a special care home. Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, called it an outbreak saying the residents of the 45-bed facility share rooms.

There are now 41 active cases in the Campbellton region, 37 in the Moncton region, two in the Saint John region and two in the Fredericton region.

Others outside Zone 5 warned of possible exposure

Meanwhile in Bathurst, parents and guardians of students at Place Des Jeunes school were told Wednesday morning that some school staff were in isolation because of a possible contact with a positive case. Bathurst is not in the same health zone as Campbellton.

On Tuesday night, the Listuguj First Nation in Quebec, advised the community it had been notified by New Brunswick Public Health that a New Brunswick resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 had recently met with Listuguj residents.

The First Nation has co-ordinated with Quebec Public Health to conduct contact tracing. As a result, some community members may be contacted to determine what happens next, a community news release said.

"These next steps could include COVID-19 testing or additional protective measures."

As a result of the government's decision to suspend the mini-bubble with Quebec's Avignon region — which allowed non-essential day trips by residents of Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix into New Brunswick — about 103 students who attended Sugarloaf Senior High School and three students who attend the French high school will now be on remote learning.

When schools could reopen

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says he expects the schools that have been closed for cleaning to reopen Thursday.

"The hope is that they only have one or in some cases, depending on the school, two days of of cleaning and prep before the classes, the schools open up again," Cardy told CBC News.

He said the reopening will depend on each school, but while the Campbellton region is in the orange phase, schools should be able to continue operating.

On Tuesday, the mayors of Campbellton and Dalhousie questioned whether schools should be closed for two weeks to prevent the virus from spreading further.

"If we have to go back to to the red zone, to the red phase in any region, which would mean three unrelated community transmissions, then that would also mean that we would move to online learning as well," Cardy said.

"So at the moment, we'll be doing this in a targeted way based on co-operation with Public Health. And then if there's a broader problem, then we move a whole region onto online learning."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: