No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B., 2 more listed as recovered

The province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and two of the active cases have recovered.

Of the four remaining active cases in the New Brunswick, none are in hospital.

The two recoveries are in the Moncton area, leaving one active case there. There is one active case in the Saint John region, one in the Fredericton region and one in Bathurst.

The province did 286 tests Saturday. There have been 191 confirmed cases overall in the province.