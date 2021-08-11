Chief justice prioritizes child protection cases, puts 60 other cases on 'standby'

About 60 trial and family division cases scheduled in the Court of King's Bench across the province over the next couple of months have been put on "standby" because no judge is available to hear them.

The court must "prioritize the prompt hearing" of child protection matters, after the Court of Appeal ruled in September these matters must be adjudicated within the 30-day timeline set out under the Family Services Act, "absent exceptional circumstances," Chief Justice Tracey DeWare said in a directive to members of the New Brunswick Law Society.

"It is necessary for the court to adjourn matters currently scheduled in order to accommodate child protection matters," she wrote on Oct. 7.

The court has identified 60 cases, scheduled between Oct. 19 and Dec. 21, at risk of being adjourned, DeWare advised. The list includes 26 in Moncton, 24 in Saint John, eight in Bathurst, six in Fredericton and one each in Campbellton, Edmundston and Woodstock.

The court will notify the parties at least 72 hours in advance if their matter will proceed, she said.

The province's contempt of court case against pastor Philip Hutchings and His Tabernacle Family Church, scheduled to be heard Nov. 16 in Saint John, is now among those on 'standby.' (His Tabernacle Family Church/Facebook)

All criminal matters currently scheduled will proceed, according to the memo.

In addition, the court is trying to ensure settlement conferences proceed as planned, in hopes the successful resolution of scheduled matters will free up court time and limit the number of cases that must be adjourned, DeWare added.

'Unprecedented' number of jury trials

The memo comes just four months after DeWare advised, an "unprecedented" number of jury trials meant people with civil or family division trials, or small claims appeals coming up would face adjournments.

At that time, DeWare had also cited a "large volume" of child protection matters for which the court was frequently unable to meet the statutory timelines, a shortage of lawyers handling such cases, and two judge vacancies.

In the Court of Appeal case, R.D. vs. the Minister of Social Development, Justice Barbara Baird ruled a procedural order issued by a Court of King's Bench family division judge in a child protection hearing constituted "an error of law" because it violated the 30-day timeline.

Although the parents ultimately consented to a six-month custody order before the appeal was heard, making the appeal moot, the appellant R.D. argued the case was "symptomatic of a larger problem" and non-compliance with the act was "endemic."

Parents and children should not suffer because of the failure of the system to ensure there are sufficient resources, or dates. - Barbara Baird, Court of Appeal justice

R.D. had sought "clarity" from the court regarding the types of "exceptional circumstances" that would permit a judge to deviate from the prescribed time limits.

"In my opinion, the lack of judicial resources or available court dates would not generally fall under the umbrella of acceptable 'exceptional circumstances,'" Baird wrote on behalf of the three-justice panel.

"On this issue, I agree with R.D. that this practice should not be tolerated, particularly in the child protection context. Parents and children should not suffer because of the failure of the system to ensure there are sufficient resources, or dates, so that these cases can be heard as required by the act."

Baird said the Supreme Court of Canada justices who decided R vs. Jordan, which imposed trial deadlines, concluded Legal Aid has a role to play in securing the participation of experienced counsel in lengthy and complex trials.

"They also observed that broader, structural and procedural changes, in addition to day-to-day efforts, are needed in order to maintain public confidence in the administration of justice. I agree."

Working group set up

The Legal Aid Services Commission could not immediately be reached for comment.

"The court is aware that both the provincial government and Legal Aid are in the process of increasing the number of lawyers available to work in this area," DeWare said in an emailed statement.

Department of Justice and Public Safety spokesperson Geoffrey Downey did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The Court of King's Bench, meanwhile, is committed to dealing with the child protection docket "as expeditiously as possible while always ensuring that the best interests of the children at the heart of these matters remain at the forefront of all scheduling decisions," DeWare said.

In addition to the new practice directive, DeWare said, members of the judiciary, representatives from the Department of Social Development, family division Crown prosecutors, Legal Aid and court services, have formed a working group to examine the increasing volume of child protection matters and identify solutions for managing them in a timely way.

Timeline historically not met

The 30-day timeline has "historically" not been met by the court, according to DeWare.

Asked how far back the problem dates and in approximately what percentage of cases, she said she wasn't certain.

"But barring cases where a respondent consented to the relief sought, I am not aware of any case that has been completed in 30 days," she said.

DeWare pointed to several "hurdles."

DeWare has said she hopes the two judicial vacancies, one in Moncton and the other in Miramichi, will be filled by the end of the year. (CBC News )

The first is that the parents are entitled to legal assistance, and it typically takes three to four weeks before Legal Aid assigns a lawyer to their case.

The province is facing a shortage of lawyers doing legal aid work, and the ones who do are "frequently double booked," which results in delays, DeWare said.

There is also a limited number of family Crown prosecutors.

In addition, expert reports may be required in some matters, such as guardianships, which can cause further delays, she said.

Impact on docket expected until end of 2023

There are about 135 child protection matters currently before the New Brunswick Court of King's Bench.

"Many of these matters have been ongoing for some time and there are several that have hearing dates scheduled beyond the legislated timelines," said DeWare.

Following the Court of Appeal's decision, these matters will all be rescheduled to earlier dates, she said.

This, combined with all new child protection matters being assigned dates within 30 days, has left the court's docket "extremely busy."

"It is anticipated that the court's docket will be impacted by the changes mandated in the R.D. vs. Minister of Social Development case until the end of 2023," DeWare said.

Once the backlog in child protection matters is resolved, she anticipates the docket will return to "normal," she added.

Number of adjournments hard to predict

It's difficult to predict how many of the cases on the "standby" list will be adjourned, said DeWare.

"At this time there are child protection matters that will not be able to proceed even though a judge and a courtroom are available, beause of the lack of legal counsel either for the minister [of Social Development] or the respondent parents."

In such circumstances, the trial dates set aside for the child protection matter will be used by the cases on the standby list.

All adjourned matters will be prioritized for rescheduling and will be provided dates as quickly as possible, she said.

Judges sat 129 days, on average

The Court of King's Bench still has two full-time justice vacancies, both in the trial division — one in Moncton and the other in Miramichi, according to the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

The Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs Canada is responsible for filling vacancies.

The court has 22 full-time justices (11 in the family division and 11 in the trial division) serving eight judicial districts.

There are also nine supernumerary justices, who work part time until they choose to retire (five in family and four in trial).

Judges of the Court of King's Bench sat, on average, for 129 days in 2021, said DeWare.

DeWare, pictured here at her swearing-in ceremony with New Brunswick Court of Appeal Chief Justice Marc Richard, said court time represents only about half of a judge's work. (Submitted by Tracey DeWare)

Judges do about 50 per cent of their work in the courtroom, and the remaining time is spent writing decisions, preparing for hearings and processing the "multiple matters that are [dealt] with by judges 'in chambers,'" she said.

Family division judges sat, on average, for 138 days, while trial division judges sat, on average, for 112 days.

Three judicial districts (Campbellton, Miramichi and Woodstock) have only one full-time judge, who hears both trial and family division matters. The average number of sitting days for these three hybrid districts was 158 days in 2021.

In July, the Department of Justice and Public Safety launched the New Brunswick Court of King's Bench dashboard to provide information regarding court filings and delays. The information is updated quarterly.

The average delay in scheduling a judge and jury trial is about 13 months, said spokesperson Judy Désalliers. R vs. Jordan sets a deadline of 18 months in provincial court cases and 30 months in superior court. In the past two years, no criminal cases have been dismissed because of missed time limits, said Désalliers.

Forty-three jury trials are scheduled.

A total of 21 first instance appeals under the Small Claims Act have been suspended to date to free up time for settlement conferences in the trial and family divisions. These matters will be scheduled beginning in 2023.