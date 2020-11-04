Skip to Main Content
Highway 11 closed near Glenwood following head-on collision
New Brunswick·New

Highway 11 closed near Glenwood following head-on collision

A two-kilometre stretch of Highway 11 near Glenwood, N.B., is closed after a head-on collision involving an SUV and a transport truck.

Deputy chief with Miramichi Fire says 1 driver was sent to hospital

Sheehan Desjardins · CBC News ·

A two-kilometre stretch of Highway 11 near Glenwood, N.B., is closed after a head-on collision involving an SUV and a transport truck. 

Mario Berthiaume, the deputy fire chief with the Miramichi Fire Department, said they received a call just after 7 p.m. AT. He said the crew removed one person from a vehicle following the crash, which happened south of Miramichi.

Berthiaume said the SUV driver was sent to hospital, but could not confirm their condition.

RCMP and Miramichi Police also responded to the call.

Berthiaume said they hope to reopen the highway as soon as possible. 

More from CBC New Brunswick

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now