Highway 11 closed near Glenwood following head-on collision

A two-kilometre stretch of Highway 11 near Glenwood, N.B., is closed after a head-on collision involving an SUV and a transport truck.

Mario Berthiaume, the deputy fire chief with the Miramichi Fire Department, said they received a call just after 7 p.m. AT. He said the crew removed one person from a vehicle following the crash, which happened south of Miramichi.

Due to a collision, Highway / Route 11 south of Miramichi is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted. —@RCMPNB

Berthiaume said the SUV driver was sent to hospital, but could not confirm their condition.

RCMP and Miramichi Police also responded to the call.

Berthiaume said they hope to reopen the highway as soon as possible.

