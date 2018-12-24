10 rarely seen images from New Brunswick Christmases past

Nostalgia is big during the holidays.

But while horse-drawn sleighs, roaring fires and candlelit church services are all well and good, some other Christmas traditions may be better left in the past.

Like giving live canaries and bags of apples as gifts, for example.

Other holiday happenings have simply been buried and forgotten beneath the snows of time.

We've unearthed 10 sweet, strange or otherwise memorable archival images from the last 200 years of Christmas in New Brunswick.

1. Market memories

(New Brunswick Museum / Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick. (1987-17-379))

A 1910 postcard depicts Fredericton's Phoenix Square — the northwest corner of Queen and York streets. For years, the square — which probably got its name from being rebuilt after numerous fires — was the social and commercial centre of Fredericton.

From the mid-19th century, Phoenix Square was an open air market for farmers and merchants. It also served as a polling station at election time, and the site of property auctions.

Many of the buildings visible in the postcard, including City Hall and the shops on Queen Street, are still standing today — as is the Phoenix Square Fountain, adorned with two nude cherubs, which was originally installed in 1885 by Mayor George E. Fenety.

2. Santa's conversation lozenges

(Saint John Free Public Library)

An 1867 Christmas ad in the weekly newspaper the Colonial Farmer boasted candy of "all shapes, colours and sizes" for the holidays.

The goodies ranged from "cornocopiuns" and "cocoa nut cakes" to "conversation lozenges," which were something like the printed candy hearts you see around Valentine's Day — only adorned with moral advice like "Take Ye Not To Strong Drink" and "Honour Your Parents."

Most interesting of all is the assertion that "Santa Claus has appointed Charles A. Sampson as agent for the sale of "all sorts of Fancy Confectionery for the Holiday Season."

This is one of the earliest known New Brunswick advertisements featuring Santa Claus, whose star of notoriety didn't truly ascend in popular culture until later in the 19th century.

3. Hunting and doughnuts

(Saint John Free Public Library)

An engraving depicting a New Brunswick Christmas party in 1818, reprinted in the Telegraph-Journal on Christmas Eve 1966, depicts children, seniors, servants and young ladies getting in on the holiday merry-making.

According to an account of 1818 Christmas celebrations originally published in the New Brunswick Magazine in 1899, the centrepiece of the holiday was feasting — and the wanton destruction of hapless birds.

"Every preparation was made for a befitting celebration of the important day," according to the magazine, "and those who had been remiss or improvident scoured the adjacent countryside to see if any unfortunate bird or fowl had escaped the promiscuous slaughter.

The girls and their mother were unremitting in their work in furnishing a bountiful supply of pies of all kinds and cakes and doughnuts."

4. Cigarettes and oranges

(The Saint John Free Public Library)

From Coca-Cola, to Jell-O, to Hoover vacuum cleaners — Santa Claus has been an unwitting shill for dozens of companies over the years,.

Two side-by-side ads from the Dec. 21, 1939, Telegraph-Journal show the big guy selling two very different products: juicy, nutritious Trout Hall brand oranges and grapefruits — plus Buckingham-brand cigarettes in "gay Christmas wrappers."

5. Christmas canaries

(Saint John Free Public Library)

A Dec. 24, 1884, a Daily Sun advertisement announced "50 Christmas canaries in full song" would be sold at a public auction at 41 Germain St. in Saint John.

The "little dewdrops of celestial melody," according to auctioneer T.B. Hanington, make a "grand Christmas Present."

The idea of Christmas canaries is likely linked with an earlier set of lyrics for the popular Christmas carol "The 12 Days of Christmas."

Before Frederic Austin's 1909 version of the song introduced the now-standard melody and changed the fourth day's gift to four "calling" birds, the lyrics were variously interpreted as "canary birds," "curly birds," or "corley birds" by 19th-century carollers.

6. Iconic poem

(Julia Wright / CBC)

The most famous Christmas poem ever written in English has a New Brunswick connection.

A Visit from St. Nicholas — better known as 'Twas the Night Before Christmas — is widely attributed to Clement Clarke Moore, whose handwriting is pictured in the letter to the left.

Moore's godfather was Jonathan Odell, a Loyalist clergyman and government official whose name survives today in Odell Park. Even after the Odell family moved from New York to Fredericton, the two maintained a lively correspondence.

The collection of Odell family documents held by the New Brunswick Museum includes a unique handwritten copy of A Visit From St. Nicholas, right, believed to have been copied out by Odell's daughter, Mary, as well as several letters Moore wrote to the Odell family.

7. Vintage Toyland

(Saint John Free Public Library)

Saint John department stores like Woolworths, Manchester Robertson Allison, and W.H. Thorne & Co., pictured in this Nov. 14, 1946, newspaper advertisement, vied for the attention of Christmas shoppers with flashy "Toyland" displays.

Kids were enticed to visit Santa — and ask him for goodies such as a tin wind-up band fronted by the fictional comic book hillbilly Li'l Abner from Dogpatch, U.S.A, a "Junior Signaller Wireless Set," housekeeping sets for little girls, or toy microscopes.

8. The best gift imaginable?

(Saint John Free Public Library)

Never mind Ferrero Rocher and Yule Logs: apples are "a wonderful gift," according to the Dominion Department of Agriculture in Ottawa.

"In boxes … in hampers … in barrels! Fresh, tasty, colourful — it would be difficult indeed to imagine a Christmas gift so perfect."

Some modern kids may beg to differ.

9. Caribou and sardines

(New Brunswick Museum / Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick: PrintedEph-F76-18(3))

Christmas Day diners at Saint John's Royal Hotel in 1910 were faced with a carnivore-friendly menu that included a choice of Norwegian sardines, boiled "St. John Harbour" salmon, caribou cutlets in champagne sauce, dressed and larded Newfoundland grouse, and asparagus on toast.

"When the Sun shines — when the Flowers bloom — when the Wind blows — and when the Snow flies — then we hope you will always be seated by the fireside of Prosperity," read the hotel's Christmas card to patrons that year.

"May the best of all good things be with you, and when in St. John you will always find them at The Royal."

10. Electrifying gifts

(Saint John Free Public Library)

A newspaper advertisement urged shoppers to make 1939 an "electrical Christmas" with a range of modern devices to "bring comfort, convenience, and make housekeeping easier and more congenial" — including bridge lamps, egg cookers, hot plates and coffee percolators.

Shoppers were also urged to "use the street cars for early shopping — they will take you comfortable and conveniently from all parts of the city to the shopping centres."

In keeping with the electrical theme, another ad wished readers season's greetings from the Bathurst Power and Paper Company, which operated under various owners from 1914 to 2006.