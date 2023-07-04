N.B. child and youth advocate calls for public submissions on LGBTQ policy in schools

New Brunswick's child and youth advocate has called for written submissions from the public as he reviews the changes made to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Kelly Lamrock's office said in a news release that the review follows a motion adopted in the legislature on June 15 asking the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate to consult relevant stakeholders on the changes made to Policy 713.

The New Brunswick government made three changes to the policy, one of which makes it no longer mandatory for teachers to use preferred names or pronouns for students under 16 without parental consent.

Lamrock's office says it will consider whether the policy conforms with federal and provincial human rights codes, with constitutional principles under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and with international treaties to which Canada is a signatory.

The news release says the review will include meetings with legal experts, members of the legislative assembly, high school students and recent graduates and experts in child development and education.

The results of the consultation will be given to the Speaker by Aug. 15.