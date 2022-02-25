Renous man faces 5 charges related to child sexual abuse

A man is facing child pornography, sexual assault, and three other charges after being arrested in Renous this week.

In a news release, the RCMP said the man appeared in Miramichi provincial court, where he was charged with making child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The 35-year-old man was arrested at a residence in Renous, about 40 kilometres southwest of Miramichi, after police executed a search warrant. The investigation was prompted by images of child sexual abuse, police said.

RCMP said officers seized electronic devices during the search.

Details of the charges, including any information that identifies the victim, is under a publication ban.

The accused is in custody until his next court date, which has not been shared by police.

Police from the Blackville, Doaktown, and Sunny Corner RCMP detachments led the investigation, the RCMP news release said.