Opposition parties slam Public Health for 'radio silence' on triple threat of viruses

Where is New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health? And why isn't he providing public updates on the triple threat respiratory virus season that risks overwhelming the province's hospitals?

That's what members of the opposition demanded to know Thursday in the legislature.

Liberal health critic Rob McKee, the leader of the Official Opposition, noted Dr. Yves Léger has not been made available for public briefings "over the last several weeks."

CBC has not been able to get an interview with him about the weekly COVIDWatch reports since Oct. 11. He was on vacation for two of the weeks, in meetings another week, and simply "not available" the other two, according to a Department of Health spokesperson.

People have "many questions" about COVID-19, including new variants, preparations if there's a next wave coming, vaccines and boosters, said McKee.

Rob McKee, Liberal health critic, leader of the Official Opposition, said Public Health officials should be informing the public about the transmission of new COVID-19 variants, the flu epidemic and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. (Government of New Brunswick)

There's also a sharp rise in a particularly virulent strain of the flu and in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, especially in young children, after a lull in pandemic protective measures, which have doctors worried.

But there's been "radio silence" from Public Health, said McKee.

"We always said on this side of the House to follow the recommendations [of Public Health], but right now it is the communications director of the Department of Health that gives us the information."

'Missing in action'

Green Party health critic Megan Mitton said she has seen the federal chief public health officer, as well as the chief medical officers from P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Saskatchewan and B.C. all on the news this week, "speaking to their populations.

"But here in New Brunswick, Public Health is missing in action," said Mitton, the MLA for Memramcook-Tantramar.

"Will the Minister of Health commit to having Public Health brief New Brunswickers on the status of RSV, the flu and COVID in the province within the next week?"

Green Party health critic Megan Mitton noted there's no way to know exactly how many cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, there are in New Brunswick because the province doesn't track it. (Government of New Brunswick)

Health Minister Bruce Fitch said he doesn't "control the agenda or media availability" of Léger, who has been filling in Dr. Jennifer Russell since late September, when she confirmed to CBC she was on temporary leave, dealing with a recently diagnosed medical issue.

"I can assure the members opposite, and I can assure the public that Public Health and the office of the chief medical officer are present, they're engaged," said Fitch.

He pointed to the seven-page COVIDWatch report, released Tuesday.

"And media, they write questions to us — significant number of questions — and we do the research. We do the research, make sure it's accurate to send it back."

Experts should be guiding us

"Those are our statistics. They're not public updates," countered McKee.

"They need to be giving the public timely information, not [just] after journalists keep on demanding for information … so the public can make informed decisions whether they want to protect themselves and to protect others."

McKee also questioned the "independence and transparency" of the information being provided to the media through the communications department, suggesting possible political interference.

"It is experts that should be guiding us. But where are they?"

Health Minister Bruce Fitch said Public Health's message is clear and hasn't changed, 'People need to take the precautions, they need to get vaccinated, they need to wear a mask if they want, they need to wash their hands, they need to cough into their sleeve.' (Government of New Brunswick)

The public needs to hear directly from Public Health, agreed Mitton.

"What are Public Health projections for hospitalizations from these viruses this winter? And what is Public Health's plan to protect the most vulnerable and ensure our hospitals aren't completely overwhelmed by the triple threat of RSV, COVID and flu this winter?

"We need more than a report. We need a press conference."

I'm sure that Dr. Léger will be out in the media in the not-too-distant future to alleviate some of the concerns. - Bruce Fitch, Health minister

Fitch replied that if McKee has any concern about political interference, "he should expand on that because "we've always followed the data, we've always followed the recommendation."

"I'm sure that Dr. Léger will be out in the media in the not-too-distant future to alleviate some of the concerns of the members across the way."

Russell has said she expects to be back on the job in November.

Her dealings with the media had become sporadic prior to her leave. The last time she spoke to CBC about COVID was Sept. 7, and prior to that, Aug. 9.

Léger, who is the province's acting deputy chief medical officer of health, had filled in for Russell on and off during that period, while maintaining his title.