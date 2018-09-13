Leaders' debate videos: Question-by-question breakdown
Watch issue-by-issue clips of Wednesday night's New Brunswick party leaders' election debate
Five New Brunswick political party leaders squared off Wednesday night during CBC's election debate at the Riverview Arts Centre. Here's a breakdown of all the issues tackled during the 90-minute debate.
Rural needs
The first question was: "With the long standing decline in rural New Brunswick and the family farm, can you outline your party's plan to reinvest and reinvigorate rural New Brunswick?"
Indigenous issues
The second question was: "Will you honour the treaties in unceded New Brunswick? Moving forwards how will you honour those treaties?"
Language Issues
The third question was: "There have been growing tensions recently over bilingualism. What will you do to ease those tensions?"
Pay equity
The fourth questions was: "What is your position on pay equity legislation for the private sector?"
The environment
The fifth question was: "The effects of climate change are increasingly evident in this province, consider last spring's flooding as an example. What would you do to lessen the effects of climate change and how would you fund that response?"
Social justice
The fifth question was: "Since 2008 at least 49 children have died under the watch of the Department of Social Development … What would you do to improve child protection?"
Mental health
The sixth question was: "What would you do to address the shortage of mental health services for the province's young people?"
Inclusion
The seventh question was: "How would you address inclusion and improve the classroom experience for all?"
Fiscal responsibility
The eighth questions was: "What is your plan for putting New Brunswick in an economically sustainable position?"