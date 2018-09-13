Five New Brunswick political party leaders squared off Wednesday night during CBC's election debate at the Riverview Arts Centre. Here's a breakdown of all the issues tackled during the 90-minute debate.

Rural needs

The first question was: "With the long standing decline in rural New Brunswick and the family farm, can you outline your party's plan to reinvest and reinvigorate rural New Brunswick?"

New Brunswick’s party leaders discuss issues rural New Brunswickers face during Wednesday night’s leaders’ debate. 8:25

Indigenous issues

The second question was: "Will you honour the treaties in unceded New Brunswick? Moving forwards how will you honour those treaties?"

New Brunswick party leaders discuss Indigenous issues during the leaders’ debate on Wednesday night. 8:40

Language Issues

The third question was: "There have been growing tensions recently over bilingualism. What will you do to ease those tensions?"

New Brunswick’s party leaders discuss language issues during the Wednesday night leaders’ debate. 8:08

Pay equity

The fourth questions was: "What is your position on pay equity legislation for the private sector?"

New Brunswick’s party leaders discuss pay equity issues during the leaders’ debate on Wednesday night. 8:14

The environment

The fifth question was: "The effects of climate change are increasingly evident in this province, consider last spring's flooding as an example. What would you do to lessen the effects of climate change and how would you fund that response?"

New Brunswick’s party leaders discuss environmental issues at the leaders’ debate on Wednesday night. 8:31

Social justice

The fifth question was: "Since 2008 at least 49 children have died under the watch of the Department of Social Development … What would you do to improve child protection?"

New Brunswick’s party leaders discuss child deaths under the watch of the department of social development and what could be done to improve child protection. 8:33

Mental health

The sixth question was: "What would you do to address the shortage of mental health services for the province's young people?"

New Brunswick’s party leaders discuss mental health services and wait times in the province. 8:52

Inclusion

The seventh question was: "How would you address inclusion and improve the classroom experience for all?"

New Brunswick’s party leaders discuss education in the province during Wednesday night’s leaders debate. 8:47

Fiscal responsibility

The eighth questions was: "What is your plan for putting New Brunswick in an economically sustainable position?"