Premier Blaine Higgs has jettisoned six members of his previous cabinet and has appointed six women as ministers in a sweeping post-election shuffle.

The six Progressive Conservative MLAs who served in Higgs's cabinet from 2018 until they were dropped Tuesday include high-profile members Andrea Anderson-Mason, who was attorney general, Jeff Carr who was at Environment and Local Government, and Jake Stewart who was minister of Aboriginal affairs.

Bill Oliver, Sherry Wilson and Ross Wetmore are also out.

Dorothy Shephard, who oversaw a bitter battle with nursing-home unions through most of 2019, has been promoted to health minister.

She replaces Ted Flemming, who becomes minister of justice and public safety and attorney-general.

Bruce Fitch replaces Shephard as minister of social development, while Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy remains in that job. Mary Wilson moves from Economic Development to Minister of Service New Brunswick.

Rookie Moncton East MLA Daniel Allain becomes the minister of local government.

Other first-time MLAs joining cabinet are:

Margaret Johnson as minister of agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries.

Arlene Dunn as minister responsible for economic development. She is also minister responsible for immigration and minister of Aboriginal affairs.

Tammy Scott-Wallace as minister of tourism, heritage and culture and minister responsible for women's equality.

Jill Green as minister of transportation and infrastructure.

Hampton MLA Gary Crossman, first elected in 2014, joins cabinet as minister of environment and climate change and minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

Other ministers who took office in 2018 who are staying where they are include: