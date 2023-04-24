Liberals sweep N.B. byelections, Susan Holt wins her seat

Susan Holt has won the riding of Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore, according to the CBC decision desk.

Liberal candidates Richard Losier won in Dieppe and Marco LeBlanc in Restigouche-Chaleur.

Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-St. Isidore has been historically liberal. Former MLA Denis Landry won it with 63.8 per cent of the vote in the last election. He was first elected in 1995, lost in 1999, won his seat back in 2003 and was re-elected every time since.

More to come...