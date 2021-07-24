NB businesses ponder how to proceed once pandemic restrictions are removed

How fast to return to normal? That's the question some business owners are asking in the wake of news that New Brunswick will remove its COVID-19 restrictions in less than a week.

More than 16 months have passed since the province implemented restrictions limiting the number of customers inside businesses, and enforcing mandatory masking and physical distancing.

At the end of the day next Friday, July, 30, those pandemic restrictions will end.

But when the clock strikes midnight don't expect those precautions to magically disappear from all businesses.

The province has said businesses can choose to ease out of the restrictions more slowly if they want.

Dave Traboulsee, the owner of River Valley Footwear in downtown Fredericton, said that's exactly what he plans to do.

Dave Traboulsee will start allowing more customers into his store once restrictions are lifted, but doesn't expect to operate at full capacity right away. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Gauging by what he's heard from his customers, he's planning a cautious approach.

"I don't think we can fully go back to normal yet — there's still a lot of anxiety out there with shopping," he said.

Until now he's only been allowing people from two bubbles inside the store at a time.

He plans to increase that capacity slightly once the restrictions are removed, but said he hopes to talk to other business owners in the area to get a sense about whether masks should still be worn.

"It's quite a big move to go from certain restrictions and keeping masks on to a free-for-all — and I don't think we can go to a free-for-all," he said.

Staff at Café Cest la Vie in Moncton hope the move to the green phase will bring more people back to work downtown. (Submitted/Facebook)

In Moncton, those who work at Café Cest la Vie are hoping the move will bring more people back to work downtown again, and in turn, bring more people back into their shop.

Rebecca McCabe is a barista at the cafe and said masks will no longer be required, and they intend to get back to doing events again, like poetry readings and live music.

"It also means it's an opportunity for us to have more people in the cafe so we can open up our capacity again."

McCabe said they are still trying to figure out if there will be any restrictions in place at the cafe, but generally expects it to be a return to normal.

"Everyone seems pretty excited honestly — I think it will be nothing but help," she said.