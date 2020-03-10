It's budget day: Here's what to expect from pivotal spending plan

The Higgs government will unveil its second and possibly final provincial budget Tuesday, a spending plan that could lead to an election campaign if it doesn't win support from a majority of MLAs.

"It's been a lot of work, but you know what? It's a great budget," Finance Minister Ernie Steeves said at a staged photo opportunity with journalists on Monday morning.

Steeves wouldn't reveal many details of the budget, but the hints he provided suggest it will contain measures that could win the support of other parties in the legislature, where the Progressive Conservatives hold only a minority of seats.

"The goal has always been to get tax reductions," he said, referring to People's Alliance demands for tax cuts.

The PCs promised some tax changes in their first speech from the throne, including an end to so-called "double taxation" on apartment buildings, but said any reductions were contingent on balanced budgets.

Steeves said Tuesday's plan will hit the PC annual target of a $125 million surplus with a corresponding reduction to the provincial debt. "It's right around there," he said.

He also said the budget for social assistance will increase "significantly," one thing that Green Party Leader David Coon has been looking for.

The PCs have 20 MLAs in the legislature to 19 for the Opposition Liberals. There are three Green and three Alliance MLAs as well as independent member Robert Gauvin.

If Gauvin votes against the budget as promised and the Liberal speaker steps down to rejoin his party, requiring a PC MLA to replace him, the government might need Coon's vote to survive the budget vote expected March 20.

A third straight balanced budget — the final Liberal government budget also had a surplus — will extend the virtuous cycle of debt reduction. Debt reduction lowers the amount the province must pay to service the interest on that debt, freeing up money for other things.

Lower interest rates have also helped keep those payments down, Steeves pointed out.

But he acknowledged that major losses on world stock markets due to COVID-19 could throw off some of the assumptions in his budget for economic growth and investment returns, which are the basis for forecasts of tax revenue.

The market turmoil could also affect the province's public pension investments, which are more exposed to major stock crashes since the switch to a shared-risk system in 2014.

Steeves said while industries from fisheries to furniture-making are being affected by the new virus, the lack of dramatic booms and busts in the provincial economy should cushion the impact.

"Be it good or bad, New Brunswick doesn't have big ups or big downs," he said. "New Brunswick rides along pretty good. The [budget] numbers were taken before this all came about, but we've got to play with those numbers right now and we'll see how it goes."

Steeves warned Monday that a defeat of the PC budget and a subsequent election campaign would have an impact on New Brunswick pocketbooks within weeks.

N.B. carbon tax in limbo

The government hasn't passed legislation yet to implement its provincial carbon tax on consumers and, if the legislature is dissolved for an election, there's no way it can pass by April 1.

Without the provincial law in place, the federal "backstop" price would remain in effect and would increase as scheduled on April 1 to 6.6 cents per litre of unleaded gas.

"Gas goes up immediately and there won't be any rebates back to the people," he said.

"It's not a good situation."

The provincial system would replace the federal regime with a carbon tax and an offsetting gas tax reduction for a net tax on consumers of just two cents a litre — representing a reduction from what exists now.

Because Ottawa assumed the bill would pass in time for April 1, it removed the federal carbon tax rebate from the tax return forms New Brunswickers will file this year, meaning they won't see the refund that normally accompanies the federal tax.