Mental health spending going up in N.B. budget after allegations of poor access
Province says spending to address ‘common struggles’ people experience accessing care
New Brunswick's budget tabled Tuesday boosts mental health spending after a series of stories about difficulties accessing care and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget proposes spending an additional $7 million in 2021-22 across several departments.
Finance Minister Ernie Steeves said in his budget speech in the legislature that the spending will "address the increasingly common struggle with mental health that New Brunswickers face."
Steeves said the spending is in addition to $5.5 million allocated in the 2020-21 budget.
The spending increase includes:
-
$3.1 million for the increase in complex cases, high-needs children and youth, the need for group homes, and to establish professional care homes to address the needs of children under the age of 12
-
$3 million to address "growing demand" for addiction and mental health services
-
$350,000 to address shortages of psychologists in schools and hospitals
-
$539,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association BounceBack program to help adults and youth "manage low mood, mild to moderate depression, anxiety, stress, or worry."
The increase follows 16-year-old Lexi Daken's death by suicide in February.
Daken's family have publicly called for changes to mental health care, saying the Fredericton-area teen had sought help in an emergency room but left with a referral after waiting eight hours.
That week, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard had outlined a five-year mental health plan. It calls for implementing same-day access to addiction and mental health services.
During a news conference Tuesday before his speech in the legislature, Steeves said that during his years in politics he's been told help is needed in areas like housing and health.
"After seven years, where we need help is mental health. We absolutely need mental health," Steeves said.
The province has budgeted to spend more than $3 billion on the health department. That includes $13.2 million for mental health program services.
