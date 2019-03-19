'Acting With Urgency': Minority PC government to deliver its 1st budget

New Brunswick's minority government will deliver its first budget today and Finance Minister Ernie Steeves has warned it will be a difficult one, aimed at getting the province's fiscal house in order and creating a sustainable future.

"I think it's urgent that we balance our budget, I think it's urgent that we try and pay down the net debt, and that's what I'm going to be doing," he told reporters on Monday.

But he said the 2019-2020 budget isn't all about cuts, nor will there be any big tax hikes.

Instead, the Tories scrutinized every department to search for efficiencies and determine which programs aren't working.

"You've got to make hard choices," said Steeves, something he accused previous governments of avoiding for the past 12 or 13 years.

"Are there going to be some areas that are going to get less money, yes, but there are going to be other areas that get more money, and there are going to be some areas that's new money."

Steeves declined to divulge any specifics before his 1 p.m. speech in the legislative assembly.

The budget, entitled "Acting with Urgency, We Can't Do it Alone," will have to win the support of at least one opposition party.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin, whose party has committed to supporting the PC minority government in the legislature for the first 18 months, said he hopes the budget will set the province on the right and responsible financial path.

"We have said for a long time we have to stop running deficits and we have to focus balancing the books and paying off the debt. I am anticipating that's what we're going to see in this budget," Austin said in a statement.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin said his party's MLAs will soon be presenting motions and bills which will allow heavily taxed New Brunswickers to keep more of their money through lower taxes and reduced fees. (CBC)

Auditor General Kim MacPherson said earlier this year the province's debt of nearly $14 billion has reached a historic high.

"Consecutive deficits, the pace of growth of our net debt is not sustainable for the long term," she had said.

The province spends about $700 million a year just to service the debt. During the election campaign, the Tories pledged to cut $125 million per year from the net debt.

"I would say that's next year because I'm not hitting 125," the finance minister said Monday.

Premier Blaine Higgs has also promised to eliminate the deficit by his government's second budget, due in the spring of 2020.

Although Austin contends cost cutting and debt reduction are vital, he said he's hopeful the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure won't see any cuts.

He believes money should be set aside to repair provincial roads, some of which he described as being in "atrocious" condition.

The Higgs government faced criticisms in December over its capital budget, which was almost one-third lower than what the previous Liberal government had planned.

Several high-profile infrastructure projects were put on hold, including a new Centennial Building and courthouse complex in Fredericton, a new New Brunswick Museum in Saint John and Route 11 upgrades in the northern part of the province.

In January, the government also cancelled its commitment to host the 2021 Francophonie Games, after the original cost in New Brunswick's 2016 bid of $17 million ballooned to $130 million.