New treatment helps New Brunswick breast cancer patient keep her hair

Tammy Wegener watched her grandmother fight breast cancer, so when she found her own lump last December, she thought chemo-induced hair loss would be a given.

She was wrong.

Almost at the end of her first chemotherapy cycle, the 48-year-old Quispamsis resident hasn't lost any hair, and it's all because of a new treatment, not well known in Canada but now available at the Saint John Regional Hospital: cold capping.

The Saint John Regional hospital is home to Atlantic Canada's first Paxman machines, a technology that cools and freezes the hair follicles when placed on the head during chemotherapy to prevent hair loss.

Two Horizon health employees donated the machine to the hospital's oncology department.

Registered nurse Mari O'Brien and her husband, Dr. Ashley O'Brien, had purchased the machine for Mari's own cancer treatment, and it proved successful.

When the machine became outdated, the pair sent a proposal letter to the Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation for the purchase of a new machine. Through donations, the Foundation was able to purchase two.

Mari O'Brien (left) and Ashley O'Brien helped secure two Paxman machines for the Saint John Regional Hospital's oncology department. (Horizon Health Network)

Wegener, who describes herself as an active person who likes playing musical instruments and spending time in a kayak on the lake near her home, has been using the machines over the past three months.

Unlike patients in the United States, Wegener hasn't had to pay to access the treatment.

She emphasized the treatment depends on the patient, what kind of chemotherapy they're getting, and what condition their hair is in.

"Many women, they said, will still lose a little bit of hair or have thinning happen. I guess I'm the first one that hasn't lost any hair," Wegener said.

Six women using the machines, five more to start in summer

After finding the lump on her breast a few days before Christmas, Wegener was able to get in to St. Joseph's Hospital within a month. She had a mammogram, ultrasound, biopsy, and X-ray all in one morning.

Appointments started piling up, and eventually, Wegener met Jordan King, a breast cancer nurse navigator.

"Well, she looked at my hair. I have long hair, it's basically halfway down my back now. So she said, you know, if you're interested, we have the [cold-capping] system. She was just giving me all my options."

Wegener said she was skeptical at first, and as someone who loves warm weather, wasn't thrilled by the prospect of being chilly for a few hours at a time, but decided to give it a try. Staff trained her husband how to set the system up and put it on her head, and because of COVID-19, it was the only way he was able to sit with her in the hospital during her chemotherapy sessions.

Now, Wegener said six women undergoing chemotherapy share the Saint John hospital's two Paxman machines, and five more women will start using them this summer; she herself plans to continue using them until her second chemotherapy cycle ends on July 11.

"I'm just glad that this has been a choice for me, and I think it should be a choice for all women."

Tammy Wegener said keeping her hair during chemotherapy has helped give her peace of mind. (Submitted/Tammy Wegener)

She's worried people might think that for women, the treatment is all about vanity.

But she said there's many reasons why cancer patients might want to save their hair. Besides helping with her confidence and mental health, Wegener said saving her hair has helped with her peace of mind, specifically when it comes to her children.

A mother of four, Wegener's two youngest are 11 and 13. She said if she can look a little less like she has cancer, she's hoping she can make this time in their lives less frightening, and if the worst is still to come, a possible transition a little easier.

"It gives me better control, because you don't have very much control in this disease. Anything can happen. I've been trying to have a very positive approach to my cancer treatment. I know that's not always easy, and of course, I have my days where I'm emotional and tired."

She wants to get the word out about the Paxman machines, because she thinks they should be a standard for treatment.

"I feel very grateful and blessed for my experience so far," she said.