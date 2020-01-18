Fredericton boy raising money to help koalas in Australia

Emmett Flores has had a special affection for koalas since he was born.

Now the eight-year-old is raising money to help his favourite animal following the wildfires in Australia.

The Fredericton, N.B., boy was born in Australia and spent the first six weeks of his life there. It's where his love for koalas began.

His mother, Charlotte, said it all started with a stuffed toy koala that his father gave him when he was born.

"Even when he was very young he would pull it under his cheek when he would sleep, and he would take it everywhere with him," Charlotte said, noting Emmett is still attached to it today.

Emmett Flores helps his parents package chocolate chip cookies for his bake sale. (Gary Moore/CBC)

When news broke that thousands of koalas are feared dead from the wildfires in Australia, Charlotte didn't know how she was going to tell her son.

"I knew that he would be devastated by it," Charlotte said.

She was right. Emmett didn't want to hear about what was happening in Australia.

"I was so sad for them. I was getting really emotional," Emmett said.

But it didn't take long for Emmett and his family to turn the sadness into something good — and find a way for an eight-year-old to help the koalas.

"Mom thought of an idea of shovelling and doing a bake sale," Emmett said.

Emmett Flores is selling chocolate chip cookies to raise money for koalas. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Last week, during a freezing rain storm in Fredericton, Emmett spent the afternoon digging out neighbours to start his fundraising efforts.

He didn't want to stop there, despite a successful day's work.

This weekend, Emmett and his parents are baking 10 dozen chocolate chip cookies to sell.

Emmett had an initial goal to raise $300 but he quickly surpassed that when word of his effort spread.

The family is overwhelmed with the support Emmett has received and expects to raise about a $1,000 after this weekend.

"I'm actually blown away," Charlotte said. "I was shocked that we raised $80 last weekend. I never expected any of this."

Emmett is pleased. "There's going to be more koalas now that are going to be saved," he said.

The money will go to the Port Macquarrie Koala Hospital.