Botanical garden turned into 'magical' nightscape for fall

Paths lit with thousands of carved pumpkins, a black-light tunnel full of huge fluorescent flowers and colourful skeletons, and fire-breathing circus performers.

These are a few features of the ninth Grande Grouille, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the New Brunswick Botanical Garden in Edmundston from Friday through Monday.

"You can imagine the garden with 3,000 pumpkins all carved and lit," said Josée Landry, director of the botanical garden in the Saint-Jacques area of the city. "They're all distributed in all the paths of the garden.

"There's a lot of colour, there's a lot of light."

Staff and volunteers carved 3,000 pumpkins for this year's festival. (Daniel Aucoin/Submitted)

The festival started with a need to extend the garden's season, Landry said, but it took on a life of its own.

"When it started, it was a couple of hundred people coming … and last year we had 13,000 people coming in four days, so it grew quite extensively," Landry said. "And it became something that people talk about even in early September."

There's no way staff alone can carve all those pumpkins, so the garden draws on the community for help. The gardens got 90 pumpkin carving volunteers just on Monday, some from high school.

"We're really lucky to have ... [a] bunch of volunteers to give us a hand," Landry said.

La Grande Grouille festival in the New Brunswick Botanical Garden. (Daniel Aucoin/Submitted)

Even though the festival happens around Halloween, it's more family-friendly than spooky.

"We don't associate it to Halloween all that much … it's not scary," Landry said. "There's some characters … but nothing to scare the children. It's really a family event and we want to keep it fun and un-spooky."

Bird pumpkins?

Paula Lentz, manager of Café Flora at the botanical garden, was an artist before she started working there, so airbrushing pumpkins and transforming them to birds "came naturally," she said.

"I'm looking outside at a bunch of blue herrings around a pond," said Lentz. "The body of the bird is a pumpkin that's painted and the head is a head that my husband and I carved and painted, so it actually looks like blue herrings."

Paula Lentz says her background as an artist made her a natural fit to design some of the features of La Grande Grouille. (Daniel Aucoin/Submitted)

Lentz was part of the design team this year. She said the theme was inspired by a trip to Mexico and the animated movie Coco.

That's the main inspiration for the the 40-foot black light tunnel.

"It's very busy and it's very magical, whimsical," she said.