Barbershop boom: Hot shaves and cool vibes are bringing customers back

There's no better time to get a hot shave in New Brunswick than now.

In the past year alone, 37 new barbershops have opened in the province catering to clients who prefer a little extra pampering with their pompadours.

It's not just about grooming a beard either. Going to a barbershop has become a full sensory experience for customers.

Rob Reese, the owner of the Royal Barbershop in Fredericton, opened up the business a few years ago, shortly after he moved from the U.S. and learned it had been decades since Fredericton had a place that offered a hot shave.

Rob Reese, owner of the Royal Barbershop in Fredericton, recently moved to a new location that's licensed with a bar and lounge. (Gary Moore/CBC)

For those who relish the ceremony of the hot shave experience, it's part facial and all pleasure. While the technique varies from barber to barber, it usually begins with a hot lather rubbed into the stubble, then a hot towel laid atop.

After a few minutes of steaming, the barber then wipes the face clean. More lather is then added, and the tonsure begins with a straight edge blade.

It was an experience sorely missed by Reese.

"I searched the city, and there was no barbershop giving hot shaves or haircuts like I like for the past 30 years or so," Reese said.

Barbershops are booming across the country. New Brunswick got 37 new shops in the last year. But why the growth? 2:45

"We do a lot of beard trims, so beards being very trendy right now — that's what we do more than anything."

As it turns out, Reese wasn't the only person looking for a little hedonism with their hairstyle. It's a trend in Canada, according to the New Brunswick Registered Barbers' Association.

Blaine Harris, who is with the association, said barbershops have been experiencing something of a renaissance.

"Every province has had an upswing in the amount of barbers and barbershops opening," he said. "It's everything becomes vogue over time."

The Royal Barbershop has a modern take on a traditional service. (Gary Moore/CBC)

While hot shaves are a main reason for the latest barbershop boom, Harris thinks it has to do with a shift toward self-care.

"We're in a cycle now where men are starting to take a proactive look at themselves," Harris said.

"They're looking for shaves and they're looking for clean, groomed haircuts, rather than big shag mops anymore — so they're going to the barbers."

According to Harris, there were about 200 shops in New Brunswick before this past year. And with the barbershop boom, they've been popping up in all corners of the province.

The boom is why Reese moved his business to an up-scale location. His barber chairs are coupled with barstools, and the space is fully equipped with a licensed bar and lounge.

The barbershop serves local craft beer and liquor to add to the ambience.

"It's an atmosphere," Reese said.