Minister says more details, no major changes expected as weekly education conferences begin

Thursday marks the first day of regular twice-a-week media conferences led by Education Minister Dominic Cardy.

The updates will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 3.

In an interview this week, Cardy said he will be providing an overview of a more fleshed-out back-to-school plan post COVID-19.

"After that, getting into specifics around transportation questions, about sports and so on," he said.

"I want this Thursday to be a beginning of the process of talking with the public and having it be a conversation. So lay out some of the broad strokes for what we're talking about, the things that we filled in since June ... and then build from there."

Two months ago, the province shared a two-page broad-strokes plan that includes smaller group sizes for K-8 and every-other-day attendance for high school students.

The province should set the standards and have the enforcement mechanisms, but then we should let the implementation be up to the local level. - Dominic Cardy, education minister

The plan also says each high school student will require a laptop, and announced a $12-million subsidy for electronic devices, with a $600 allotment per family if they're eligible. The minister Tuesday apologized to parents who've had difficulty reaching this service.

Cardy has also confirmed younger students won't be required to wear a mask. Older students will be required to wear them when they're in common spaces, hallways and buses when physical distancing is not possible. But when they're in class, with desks set one metre apart, they won't have to wear them.

With the beginning of the school year less than a month away, parents have been asking for more clarity and specifics so they can plan transportation and equipment.

Cardy said those haven't been shared yet because they haven't been finalized. And even when the directives and guidelines are finalized, he said, it will still be up to individual schools to figure out how to make things work in practice.

"The province should set the standards and have the enforcement mechanisms, but then we should let the implementation be up to the local level," he said.

All anglophone school districts said they've been waiting for the province to finalize and announce plans before they can be available for interviews.

Cardy said people shouldn't expect any major changes or divergence from the already-announced plan.

"There might have been some small details here or there," he said, but the broad strokes will remain.