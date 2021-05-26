Education minister to reveal back-to-school plan Friday

Education Minister Dominic Cardy is expected to share the back-to-school plan for the coming year this morning.

The live news conference, including Cardy and Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday and will be live streamed.

The update comes as students head back to the classroom in less than three weeks. Parents and teachers have been waiting for information, some saying they wish they were brought into the loop earlier.

This week, Public Health said cabinet agreed to a recommendation that full vaccination be required of all provincial employees, and all new hires.

Premier Blaine Higgs previously said this could include health-care and long-term care workers, and hinted at the mandate also including teachers but said Cardy would be the one to speak to details about school reopening.

Under the cabinet-approved rules, employees who have not received both doses of a vaccine will have to wear face masks at work until they are fully vaccinated.