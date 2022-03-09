New Brunswick reports case of avian flu
Avian flu cases previously detected in Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador
New Brunswick has reported a case of avian flu in Riverview, a week after the disease was discovered on P.E.I.
The Canadian Wildlife Service confirmed the case on Monday in a greater black-backed gull.
Avian flu is a viral infection that can easily spread among birds. Some wild bird species, like ducks, can infect other birds without getting sick, though other bird species can become ill and die.
The chances of humans getting sick from avian flu are low, though people who work around birds should take care, the province said in a release.
Avian flu was confirmed in a bald eagle on P.E.I. on March 2, following discoveries in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.
New Brunswick had previously warned bird owners that avian flu had been reported elsewhere in Atlantic Canada.
"As a general precaution, people should not handle wild birds, dead or alive," the province said in a release.
Avian flu was also suggested as a potential cause for the dozens of dead ducks that recently washed ashore on Grand Manan, though that has not been confirmed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?