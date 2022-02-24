N.B. Power is coming under scrutiny by New Brunswick's auditor-general for its salaries and for the way it oversees its energy-efficiency program.

Paul Martin's new report says the utility CEO's salary of $560,000 is the highest of any head of a provincial Crown agency.

It also has the highest average salary among Crown agencies and is the only one to offer a generous "executive retirement supplement" to everyone in the position of vice-president or higher, such as the one available to deputy ministers.

For employees earning $100,000 a year or more, the utility's salaries also rise at a faster rate than those for civil servants working for government departments.

New Brunswick's auditor-general Paul Martin says N.B. Power has the highest average salary among Crown agencies. (Submitted by Office of the Auditor General)

Martin's report, his first since becoming auditor-general in January, recommends the government set out what it means when it says salaries in Part 4 of the government, Crown agencies, should be consistent.

"A lack of clear expectations from government increases the risk of government intentions not being carried out," the report says.

"In our view, government should clearly define what it expects of [Part 4] Crown agencies with regards to non-bargaining salary and benefits practices."

A second audit says N.B. Power needs to do more to address barriers for low- and middle-income New Brunswickers who don't have the money up front for energy efficiency upgrades.

"Moderate-income households may have difficulty accessing N.B. Power's energy efficiency programs, due to lack of financing mechanisms," the report says.

It faults the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development for not requiring N.B. Power to create a loan program when it folded energy efficiency programs into the utility in 2015.

New Brunswick is one of only two provinces with no financing mechanism in its energy efficiency programs. Residents must spend the money up front and then get a rebate for part of the amount.

Financing mechanisms "are a widely used and a cost-effective tool to make energy efficiency more accessible to moderate and low-income households," the report says.

It quotes N.B. Power replying that it doesn't have the funds to provide loans because of its focus on debt reduction. The utility also pointed out that the federal government announced a major loan program for energy retrofits in its budget last year.

The audit also says the department hasn't given N.B. Power any energy efficiency targets and hasn't provided enough oversight of the program.

The report on salaries and benefits points out that employees at N.B. Power and other Crown corporations don't work directly for the government and each organization is allowed to set its own policies.

But it says the province provides "some direction" through memoranda of understanding it issues to the Crown agencies every three year.

Executive retirement benefits

While executive salaries at N.B. Power are higher than normal, the utility has less generous health and dental benefits and lower travel expense allowances than other parts of the provincial public sector.

The report also looks at the New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission, the Research and Productivity Council, Opportunities New Brunswick, the two regional health authorities and others.

But N.B. Power is the only one to offer the executive retirement benefit to senior officials.

If they work for five years or more, senior executives get a retirement supplement of one per cent of their annual salary for every year worked, up to 10 per cent.

For example, an N.B. Power executive with an average salary of $200,000 per year over 10 years would get an extra $20,000 per year during retirement.

That's on top of the regular provincial pension under the New Brunswick Public Service Pension Plan.