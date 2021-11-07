N.B. woman dies following 2-car crash

A 23-year-old woman died late Saturday after a head-on crash on Chemin Val d'Amour in Atholville, N.B.

According to a news release from Northeast District RCMP, officers responded to the crash around 11:30 p.m. AT.

The woman was driving a car and died at the scene.

The other vehicle was an SUV. The driver and a passenger of the SUV suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics, police say.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash with the help of a traffic reconstructionist.

The woman's identity has not been released. She was originally from the Campbellton area, police say.

MORE TOP STORIES