While the province continues to assess the damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, some New Brunswick farmers are breathing a sigh of relief.

People nearest the shore in Shediac, Moncton, Bathurst and surrounding areas felt the brunt of the storm's impact.

Storm surge flooded houses and businesses. Winds of over 100 km/h toppled some trees that fell on houses and power lines.

Apple growers were bracing for a Dorian-like storm, when some farmers lost 50 per cent of their harvest. But two growers in eastern New Brunswick say high winds spared them.

"The industry, in the southeast here anyways, we fared pretty good compared to some other regions," said Samuel Bourgeois, owner of Verger Belliveau Orchard in Memramcook.

'It wasn't so bad'

Bourgeois said he estimates he lost between 10 and 15 per cent of his apple harvest.

"If you looked at the weather Friday night, I thought it was going to wake up to … 80 per cent on the ground," he said. "It wasn't so bad."

Jean-François Michaud, co-owner of La Fleur du Pommier in Cocagne, said he definitely lost some trees, but none of them were apple trees.

"We're pretty relieved," he said. "The wind was in a good direction, so somebody was keeping an eye out for us. All the trees that fell did not damage our fruit trees."

Structures along the coast in Caissie Cape, N.B., sustained damage from post-tropical storm Fiona on Saturday. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

Michaud said some varieties were more mature and were hit harder than others, and he expects he lost between 10 and 20 per cent of his apples.

Bourgeois and Michaud both said what they experienced doesn't compare to the impact felt by farmers in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

"I think all farmers know that we deal with Mother Nature. We have no control over her," Michaud said. "Just never give up. It's farming. It's a good life, but it's not easy."

At the height of the storm, more than 95,000 customers were without power.

N.B. Power crews were still working on restoring electricity overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. By the end of day Sunday, 85 per cent of the people originally affected had their power back.

The storm affected all Atlantic provinces, some worse than others.

In Newfoundland, some homes were washed away, others were flooded, roads were washed out and neighbourhoods had to be evacuated. Two communities in Cape Breton, N.S., were under a state of emergency, and about 200 people were forced out of their homes.

P.E.I. saw 150 km/h winds and 100 millimetres of rain, and at one point, 95 per cent of residents were without power.

Storm surge caused huge waves in some coastal areas on New Brunswick Saturday. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

New Brunswick Public Safety Minister Bill Hogan announced a financial assistance program for people who were affected by the storm.