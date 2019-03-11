New judge named to New Brunswick Court of Appeal
Charles LeBlond, a partner at Stewart McKelvey LLP, was appointed by David Lametti, the federal minister of justice and attorney general.
Charles LeBlond specialized in civil litigation as partner at Stewart McKelvey
Moncton lawyer Charles LeBlond has been appointed to the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick.
LeBlond, a partner with Stewart McKelvey LLP, was appointed Friday by David Lametti, the federal minister of justice and attorney general.
LeBlond was born in Grand-Falls and received his law degree at the University of Moncton in 1982, a news release said.
He specialized in civil litigation and focused mainly in the areas of insurance, construction, professional liability and corporate and commercial litigation, the release said. He has appeared before the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada.
He was the president of the Law Society of New Brunswick from 2000-2001 and chaired the discipline committee for more than 10 years.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.