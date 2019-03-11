New judge named to New Brunswick Court of Appeal

Moncton lawyer Charles LeBlond has been appointed to the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick.

LeBlond, a partner with Stewart McKelvey LLP, was appointed Friday by David Lametti, the federal minister of justice and attorney general.

LeBlond was born in Grand-Falls and received his law degree at the University of Moncton in 1982, a news release said.

He specialized in civil litigation and focused mainly in the areas of insurance, construction, professional liability and corporate and commercial litigation, the release said. He has appeared before the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada.

He was the president of the Law Society of New Brunswick from 2000-2001 and chaired the discipline committee for more than 10 years.