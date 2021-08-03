Ottawa announces $366,000 to research access to abortions in New Brunswick

The federal government will provide $366,000 to the University of New Brunswick to research challenges women face accessing surgical abortions in the province.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin made the announcement Tuesday in Fredericton outside Clinic 554, New Brunswick's only privately funded abortion clinic.

The research will focus mainly on the work done at Clinic 554 between 2015 and 2020 and identify gaps and barriers, such as costs, transportation, stigma and discrimination.

Ottawa would be outside its jurisdiction if it were to fund the health service directly, said Hajdu.

But it can help provide advocates with data to demonstrate the need for clinics and "make it impossible for New Brunswickers and voters to ignore those stories," she said.

It's "about bringing those voices to light and giving that information, which is power, to the people who are advocating and who will use that information to let all New Brunswick know about the barriers that face their daughters, their sisters, aunts, the people that they love, the LGBTQ people in their lives that are excluded from care in traditional settings."

New Brunswick Medicare only covers abortions provided at the two hospitals in Moncton — the Moncton Hospital and the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre — and the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst.

Organizations across the country that improve access to sexual and reproductive health care can also apply for funding from the $45 million committed in the 2021 budget for supports, Hadju announced, such as inclusive training materials for sexual and reproductive health-care providers, public awareness activities, and travel and logistical support for individuals who could not otherwise access abortion services.

Last week, during a visit to Moncton, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would continue to push New Brunswick to fund abortion services at Clinic 554, and cited a reduction in federal health transfers to New Brunswick of $140,216 as evidence he is following through on a 2019 promise to "ensure" clinic abortions are funded.

On July 23, during a visit to Fredericton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the federal government would announce "in the coming days" how it plans to ensure public funding for abortions at Clinic 554.

Clinic 554, a private practice clinic that provides abortions in Fredericton, has been under threat of closing because of the province's refusal to fund the abortions it provides, according to the people who run the clinic. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Clinic 554 announced in 2019 it would soon close, blaming the province's refusal to fund abortions at the facility. The clinic also offered other services funded by Medicare.

Despite that warning, the clinic is still partially open, offering abortion and IUD services, but it relies on support from a national advocacy group and on director Dr. Adrian Edgar's income from his work as a doctor for the Canadian military.

Earlier this year, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed a lawsuit aimed at forcing the province to fund abortions at the clinic.

The Higgs government maintains providing abortion services in three hospitals is enough to meet the requirements for access under the Canada Health Act.

Horizon Health CEO Karen McGrath recently told CBC News the number of women seeking abortions at the Moncton Hospital has gone down 20 per cent over the last five years, meaning there's not enough demand to warrant more access in other hospitals.

"It is our position that there is no need to establish another service," she wrote.

Jula Hughes, adjunct professor of law at UNB, and Tobin Haley from Ryerson University, will lead the research project.

The planned timeline is 18 months.