Premier Blaine Higgs has reasserted his authority over his fractured Progressive Conservative government by dumping two ministers who voted against him on the contentious issue of New Brunswick's school gender-identity policy.

In a cabinet shuffle Tuesday, Higgs dropped Local Government Minister Daniel Allain and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jeff Carr, sending them to the backbenches.

Two other ministers who had opposed Higgs — Dorothy Shephard and Trevor Holder —had already resigned, both of them citing Higgs's leadership style that they said was at odds with the values and traditions of the PC party.

Replacing them are new additions to cabinet including Carleton-York MLA Richard Ames, Moncton South MLA Greg Turner and St. Croix MLA Kathy Bockus.

Premier Blaine Higgs arrives at Government House for a cabinet shuffle on Tuesday. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

They were seen arriving at Government House for a swearing-in, as was Moncton Southwest MLA Sherry Wilson, who was in cabinet from 2018 to 2020, and Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton MLA Mary Wilson, who was shuffled out of cabinet last fall.

Like Shephard and Holder, Allain and Carr voted with the opposition parties on June 15 to help pass a Liberal motion calling for more consultations on Policy 713, which sets out protections for LGBTQ students in provincial schools.

Moncton Southwest MLA Sherry Wilson at Government House on Tuesday, where she was appointment to cabinet. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Higgs claimed that day that the vote was not whipped, meaning his caucus was free to vote the way they wanted.

WATCH | Catch up on why the N.B. government changed a policy aimed at protecting LGBTQ students: CBC News Explains: How did the New Brunswick government change Policy 713? Duration 2:19 New Brunswick's Department of Education made several changes to a policy designed to protect LGBTQ students, affecting sections on self-identification, extracurricular activities and washrooms.

In the past, the premier has often tolerated minor acts of dissent in his cabinet and caucus, referring to it as "a diverse group" that has pushed the envelope the same way he did when he was the outspoken finance minister in the Alward government.

Arlene Dunn arrives at Government House for a cabinet shuffle on Tuesday. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

But on Policy 713 Higgs has signalled he was losing patience.

"Obviously, it was certainly breaking the conventions of the British parliamentary system," he said earlier this month of a statement signed by Carr, Allain and other ministers and backbenchers complaining about a lack of transparency and process in the government's review of the policy.

WATCH | The CBC's Jacques Poitras explains the process the governing PC party must follow for dissenters to remove Blaine Higgs as leader: CBC Explains: How does a leadership review work? Duration 1:19 The CBC’s Jacques Poitras walks us through each step the PC party must go through to remove a sitting premier.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn, who missed the June 15 vote but said the next day she'd have voted with the opposition, remains in cabinet.

Dunn co-signed the letter with Shephard, Holder, Carr, Allain and backbench MLAs Andrea Anderson-Mason and Ross Wetmore on Policy 713.