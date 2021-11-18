New bridge between Moncton and Riverview remains nameless

Traffic has been flowing across the new bridge linking Moncton and Riverview for two months. But it will remain a nameless bridge well into 2022.

Jill Green, the minister of transportation and infrastructure, says the bridge won't be named until next spring.

"It's extremely important. This is kind of a historic project here connecting two cities. It's something that's been contemplated for decades actually, so the name is incredibly important because it's going to be carried on into the future." Green said.

The minister said people are still sending in suggestions, which will eventually be sent to a committee at the department, and it will propose a name. The Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture will then provide feedback, before a name is finalized.

Jill Green, minister of transportation and infrastructure, says suggestions for naming the new bridge are still coming in, and the final choice won't be revealed until spring 2022. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

But Ronald Babin thinks the choice is obvious.

Babin, the President of the Petitcodiac Riverkeeper, says his organization came up with a name in April and submitted it to the province.

Pont Petigotiag Bridge is meant to represent the Mi'kmaw, Acadian and Anglophone cultures.

Babin says the group fought for years to have the old causeway, constructed in 1968, removed, to let the river flow more freely.

"Words are symbols and I think we really have to recognize the work that was done by the three cultural communities in achieving this magnificent result and that's the best win-win proposition, I believe, to go in that direction." Babin said.

Ronald Babin, the president of the Petitcodiac Riverkeeper, says Pont Petigotiag Bridge is the name his organization came up with, reflecting the work of Mi'kmaw, Acadian and Anglophone culture to fight for river restoration. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Babin says about 200 people have written to the minister of transportation and infrastructure, supporting the organization's choice.

"It symbolizes that there is a willingness to have this work, this community work, recognized by the three communities, so for me it's such a no-brainer." he says.

Riverview Mayor Andrew LeBlanc says the priority was getting the new bridge opened, to alleviate traffic tie-ups caused by construction. The link was closed on April 5, 2021, and reopened ahead of schedule on Sept. 17.

LeBlanc didn't think the bridge would be named right away, but said he wasn't expecting to have to wait until next spring.

But, he believes it's important to get it right.

The Petitcodiac River bridge between Moncton and Riverview shown just before it opened on Sept. 17. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Take more time and make sure that they choose a name that is meaningful to the communities around that are using it and, you know, I don't think that's a bad thing. The name's going to stick for a while. So we certainly want to make sure that it's something that has some meaning to the tri-community." he said.

Still, LeBlanc thinks a new name might have little effect on what it's called.

"I think whatever it gets named, it's going to be called 'the new bridge' forever, so that's probably very likely." he said with a laugh.

Riverview Mayor Andrew LeBlanc, attended the opening of the new bridge in September. LeBlanc says opening the link as soon as possible to relieve traffic volume took priority over the timing of finding a new name. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Jill Green says the name submitted by the Riverkeeper organization is under consideration, along with other suggestions still coming in.

She hopes the final choice will be one people will like —and use — when they refer to the bridge.

"We plan to do an official opening in the spring and at that point we'll have a name." she said.

"So hopefully it will take root and people will use the new name of the bridge when we announce it."