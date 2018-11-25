Many New Brunswick birds are braving the cold

Despite the early winter weather, much of New Brunswick's bird population is doing just fine. That's according to Quispamsis birder Jim Wilson.

"This year looks like a reasonably strong year for a number of birds we haven't seen around for at least a few years," Wilson said.

Depends on food

Wilson said sparrows, robins, winter finches, cardinals and waxwings have been spotted in the province.

"It all revolves around food, really. In the case of robins, a lot of them will migrate and they won't migrate until fairly late in the fall, often late October, even into November," Wilson said.

"A lot of that depends on the annual crop, whether it's a good crop or not."

He said the birds aren't putting themselves in danger by delaying their flight south, so long as they have enough food. Wilson said robins have the ability to change their diet if they have to.

"They're obviously finding some food that will keep them here as long as possible."

Taking the easy route

Wilson said people putting seeds in their feeders may contribute to the birds staying put.

"Food is really at the crux of it, if they haven't got food then they haven't got fuel then they are putting themselves in jeopardy by hanging around for sure. But instinctively they usually move on," Wilson said.

"They're like us in a sense. They take the easy route if they can."

Bird feeders are also helping supply cardinals with a year-round source of food.

Instead of flying south in the late fall, some cardinals are flying north.

"There's always been a few of them, but now there's a stronger push and we're getting reports of cardinals from the Moncton area, the Fredericton area, stronger than we've seen in other years."

Waxwings have also migrated to the area and Wilson said they may be here to stay.

"The waxwings are here looking for natural fruit and berries and we've got quite a lot of crab apples and wild apples and some berries," Wilson said.

"It's interesting how tough these birds can be when the weather turns as early as it has."