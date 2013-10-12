Bathurst man, 46, dies after motorcycle crash in New Bandon

A 46-year-old Bathurst man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Chaleur Region RCMP responded to the report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in New Bandon, N.B., shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Janeville Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also arrived on scene.

RCMP believe the man lost control of the motorcycle, left the road and was thrown from the bike, though the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Coroner Services has been called to assist with the investigation.