Hello 428: New Brunswick's new area code has been assigned

The CRTC has officially added a new area code to New Brunswick.

The new prefix of 428 will roll out on Nov. 21, 2020, according to the CRTC's website.

The Canadian Numbering Administrator Consortium (CNAC) projects that available phone numbers for the 506 area code will be exhausted by February 2021.

The addition of the new area code will mean that residents will have to dial all 10 digits to make a local phone call.

Telecommunications service providers like Bell, Telus, Koodo, and Virgin will have to update their infrastructure to accommodate 10-digit calling by May 22, 2020.

In 1955, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador were both assigned the 506 area code. Seven years later, Newfoundland and Labrador received 709 as its own prefix.

On June 22, the CRTC received a consensus report from the CNAC about the 506 relief planning committee. That report is available on the CNAC website.