Hired consultant to determine need of new aquatics centre in Fredericton

The group in charge of launching a regional aquatics centre in Fredericton has hired a consulting firm to conduct a feasibility study and a needs assessment for the new pool.

Chris Ramsey, who was named chair of the project to build a regional aquatic centre, said this marks phase one of the three-phase project.

"We're not digging into the need for or against an aquatics centre. We're measuring the need," said Ramsey, who is also president of the Capital Region Aquatics Facility Team.

Ramsey wouldn't name the independent consultant.

But he did say the firm would go through a proper needs assessment to make sure they understand the needs of stakeholders and user groups for the next three to four months.

Then they will come up with a concept of what the facility needs, its layout and what it will look like.

The aquatics community in the Fredericton area has been pushing for a new pool since the University of New Brunswick announced it would be closing the Sir Max Aitken Pool in 2017.

The university pool is the only spot in the city for competitive swimming, diving and synchronized swimming.

Ramsey has been leading the early development and launch phase of the project.

What the centre needs

He did say the pool needs to accommodate competitive youth sports, children learning to swim and aging adults.

"We're losing a six-lane, plus a deep-tank pool. What do we need to replace that with? It's not a six-lane, plus a deep-tank pool. It's something bigger that has more capacity."

The Sir Max Aitken Pool in the Lady Beaverbrook Gymnasium is the only pool in Fredericton capable of hosting competitive aquatic events. (Submitted by the Fredericton Diving Club)

At the end of April, city council voted to partner with the University of New Brunswick on the project, which calls for a competitive 25-metre pool with up to 10 lanes.

The pool would be built next to the Grant-Harvey Centre in Fredericton's Knowledge Park.

The goal is to have the pool built by 2023.

Ramsey says all communities that have been approached including Hanwell, Oromocto, Fredericton and outlying local service districts are promising financial support and backing for the first phase of the pool project

"You can consider this investment to be an investment in health care for the region."