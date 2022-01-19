N.B. Power seeks environmental OK to upgrade century-old dam near Bathurst

N.B. Power is seeking environmental approval for a multimillion dollar upgrade at a century-old dam near Bathurst.

The Crown corporation filed for an environmental impact assessment of the planned work at the Nepisiguit Falls Generating Station in December.

The work includes replacing the facility's three original generators, structural repairs, replacing rubber bladders used to control water levels and repairing or replacing access bridges.

The 300-page EIA says work at the hydroelectric power station in Bathurst Mines, about 30 kilometres south of the city, would take place in phases between this year and 2030.

The work is expected to extend the facility's operation by 50 years.

The EIA says N.B. Power has been consulting with Pabineau First Nation and Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc., the group representing the Mi'kmaw communities, since 2020. It notes the dam is located in an area traditionally used by Indigenous people for hunting and fishing.

Pabineau First Nation Chief Terry Richardson says he supports the work since it would increase renewable energy generation. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Terry Richardson, Pabineau's chief, said in an interview he supports the work to increase renewable energy generation.

"It's important that we operate this for our future generations, that we partake in these projects, whether it be windmills, solar, hydrogen, carbon capture or in this case, you're looking at a hydro project where it's upgrading," Richardson said.

N.B. Power did not provide an interview.

It's unclear how much all of the proposed work could cost.

Replacing one of the three generator units, as well as some of the work in early phases, is estimated to cost $20 and $25 million, according to a document the utility published ahead of a public meeting in July.

The EIA says N.B. Power plans to start with replacing one generator in 2022 and assess how that goes before proceeding with the other two in 2024.

In use since 1921

The power station was built in the early 1920s with two generators to power a pulp and paper mill in Bathurst, according to the EIA. A third unit was installed in 1929.

N.B. Power purchased the power station, previously called the Great Falls Generating Station, from Smurfit-Stone Container Corp. in 2008. It was renamed to avoid confusion with a dam in Grand Falls.

Nepisiguit Falls can power about 8,000 homes. It represents about 0.4 per cent of N.B. Power's total production capacity.

Its capacity has been reduced from 10.8 megawatts to 10.2 megawatts because of the age of the units.

The three generators at Nepisiguit Falls Generating Station were commissioned in the 1920s and still remain in use. (NB Power)

"This is typical based on the fact that the units are original and the station is 100 years old," Wendi Wright, N.B. Power's project manager, said during a public meeting about the project held online in July.

The EIA document says if all three units are replaced, its capacity could increase to 13.2 MW, enough to power about 10,000 homes.

The EIA says the upgrades would help N.B. Power meet its goals to increase renewable energy production.

Other aspects of the proposed work would replace rubber bladders used to control water levels.

That work would require installing coffer dams in the head pond, which the EIA indicates represents one of the risks for affecting water quality in the river.

The work includes replacing a rubber bladder running along the top of the Nepisiguit Falls dam used to control water levels. (NB Power)

The station is atop a 30-metre high set of falls, a natural fish barrier even before it was constructed. That means no fish ladder is included in the station.

Richardson said one of the concerns raised by Pabineau relates to avoiding impacts on salmon that spawn below the dam.

"Our concern is to ensure the safety of those spawning grounds and that they're not bothered in any way," Richardson said. "We know the plight of the Atlantic salmon is pretty rough right now."

Smaller workforce after completion

The EIA states once complete, the power station may be able to be operated remotely, though it would still require an operator and a maintenance person on-site. The EIA says N.B. Power currently has seven employees who work at the station.

Employees no longer required at the dam would be reassigned to other N.B. Power operations to avoid job losses, the EIA says.

The environmental assessment filing triggers a review by provincial government staff which can take between six months to a year, officials said during the public meeting last year. A public comment period closes March 15.

Once the review is complete, the provincial environment minister can approve with conditions, or send it for further review.

The work would also require various approvals from the province and federal government related to working in waterways.