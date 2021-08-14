Nelson Cup brings together lacrosse teams from across Maritimes, Quebec

The second day of the Nelson Cup was held at the Lord Beaverbrook Rink in Saint John on Saturday.

Under-17 teams from the Atlantic provinces and Quebec are competing.

Drew Mason had a goal for New Brunswick in a win over Nova Scotia in the boys' division.

"It's been a lot of work but fun … to get to this point," Mason said.

Drew Mason is a shooter for the New Brunswick male team at The Nelson Cup and spoke to CBC after playing against Nova Scotia. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Chet Koneczny, head coach of the New Brunswick team, said the Nelson Cup has a rich history.

"What we've done here is we've rekindled a 100-year-old tradition," he said.

"We've got Quebec in here now so it truly is an Eastern Canadian championship, and it's something that we are hoping to pass the torch around have different people host with the years to come."

Chet Koneczny is Head Coach of the New Brunswick male team (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Koneczny said he is confident the team can win the tournament with over a year and a half of preparation. The team rebounded from a loss on the first day.

"It's been kind of everybody beating everybody out here so to get that one under out belt is huge."

This year is the first year that girls' teams from across the Atlantic provinces and Quebec have been involved.

Kiley Brow is a co-captain on the New Brunswick girls' team. She injured her knee and will miss the rest of the tournament.

Kiley Brow played a game on the first day of the tournament and is one of the co-captains for the New Brunswick female team. She injured herself during one game and has to sit out of the rest of the tournament. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

"I feel really sad. I was just starting and feeling really pumped ... and then it just hurts."

But she is proud of her team given that this is the first time they are playing in the tournament.

"Most of us have never picked up a lacrosse stick until three months ago, so we've come a long way."