Deal in the works to keep long-term care home open, Neguac mayor says

One of two New Brunswick special care homes that had their operating licences revoked last month is poised to stay open after all, says the mayor of Neguac in northeastern New Brunswick.

Plans are in the works by a "well-known" entrepreneur from New Brunswick to take over Villa Neguac and keep the home open, said Georges Savoie.

While the Department of Social Development won't confirm discussions about any potential new owner, it says it is monitoring the situation, and allowing 16 residents at Villa Neguac and Foyer St. Bernard to remain there until the future of the homes is clarified.

Villa Neguac and Foyer St. Bernard, both in Neguac, were set to close their doors on Feb. 17 after the Department of Social Development announced it revoked the operating licences for the two homes to protect the well-being of residents.

The announcement meant a total of 29 residents housed in the two homes would have to be relocated prior to the closing date.

However, Villa Neguac is set to remain open pending the expected sale of the home to a new owner, Savoie said in an interview Wednesday.

Neguac Mayor Georges Savoie said he expects a deal to save one of the two nursing homes facing closure will be made final this week. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"It's something that for me, it's kind of a miracle that at the last few minutes somebody stepped in and found the solution," he said.

Savoie said the deal is still being finalized, but he expected that to happen in the next few days or even hours.

"They're waiting on final details on licensing from the province … and we hope in the next few hours or day or so everything will be finalized and the department will be able to announce it officially that it is final."

CBC News asked the Department of Social Development for an interview with Dorothy Shephard, the minister.

Residents allowed to stay put for now

In an email, spokesperson Rebecca Howland said the department will not comment at this time on any discussion taking place about a potential new owner for a special care home in Neguac.

However, the 16 residents still living in the two homes have been allowed to remain "until the situation is clarified on the future of these facilities," she said.

"We recognize the importance of special care homes for New Brunswick communities and a lot of work is currently being done to ensure that the service can be maintained in Neguac.

"The Department of Social Development will continue to closely monitor the situation at the existing facilities in Neguac to ensure that residents receive the care and services they expect to receive."

Allegations by staff

The department announced it revoked the operating licences for the two homes on Jan. 17 to protect the well-being of residents.

The move came after an investigation by the department found the homes were not in compliance with certain standards that must be followed by special care homes in the province.

However, Social Development Minister has declined to share exactly what those standards were.

The two homes are owned by Amarjeet Singh Jatana, according to the New Brunswick corporate registry.

And the certificate of approval allowing them to operate were issued to Amit Singh Jatana, Bhajan Kour and Ravinder Pal Singh, according to the Department of Social Development.

Amarjeet Singh Jatana is listed as the director of Villa Neguac and Foyer St. Bernard in New Brunswick's corporate registry. (Radio-Canada)

Jatana has not responded to repeated phone calls made to him since the closure of the homes were announced last month, and he did not respond to an email sent Wednesday by CBC News.

A current and former employee of Villa Neguac and Foyer St. Bernard have told CBC News that bills for food, electricity and waste services at the homes went unpaid in the months leading up to the licences being revoked.

That led to food not being delivered to the homes, garbage piling up, and worries among staff and residents that N.B. Power might disconnect the homes' electricity.

Foyer St. Bernard not part of deal

While Villa Neguac is part of the anticipated deal, Foyer St. Bernard will be left out, said Savoie.

He said Foyer St. Bernard is an older home and lacks some of the features that most modern special care homes are built with.

Though the 23-bed home is still expected to close, the two remaining residents can be housed at Villa Neguac, along with any residents who earlier left Villa Neguac but wish to return.

Foyer St. Bernard is one of two special care homes that had their operating licences revoked by the Department of Social Development. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

"They say there's enough space for all of them to stay in the region and apparently it's a priority ... for them to come back to the region [and live] in the Villa," Savoie said.

With Foyer St. Bernard potentially never reopening its doors, however, Savoie said the next priority will be to have another home built to maintain the capacity for special care home beds in the village.

"There was 53 beds. We hope to have the same number and more in the region because we need it. They were there before and they were full."