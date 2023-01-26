With special care home closed, Neguac mayor worries about reduced capacity in village

A special care home that had its operating licence revoked by the province has closed, leaving Neguac's mayor concerned about the limited capacity for special care beds in the community.

Foyer St. Bernard, a 23-bed facility, closed its doors last week after the last two residents moved out, said Georges Savoie, mayor of the village in northeastern New Brunswick.

Last month, the Department of Social Development announced it revoked the operating licences for Foyer St. Bernard and Villa Neguac, another home in the village.

The 29 residents of the two homes were given until Feb. 17 to find a new place to live, however a new owner for Villa Neguac saved residents there from having to move out, and also offered space for former residents of Foyer St. Bernard.

But with no one coming forward to take over Foyer St. Bernard, the special care home is now closed indefinitely while Villa Neguac is set to hit its 30-bed capacity.

"There's roughly 23 beds that were there that we're missing now, and we'll have to see with the new owner of the Villa [Neguac] if there's any way to fill those beds and somehow, either build or find another way to open 53 to 60 beds in Neguac, as there was before," Savoie said.

Neguac mayor Georges Savoie says he hopes to see more capacity created for special care home beds in the village now that Foyer St. Bernard has closed. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The Department of Social Development announced on Jan. 17 it had revoked the homes' operating licences to protect the well-being of residents.

The department has declined to say exactly why the licences were revoked, however staff and former contractors allege that bills for food, waste services and electricity went unpaid in the months leading up to it.

Savoie said while there were only 29 residents between the two homes when the licences were revoked, the demand for special care home beds in the village is higher.

He said that's because in the months before the licences were revoked, the province had already started diverting new special care clients to other homes due to the issues going on at the two in Neguac.

CBC News asked the Department of Social Development what it was doing to increase special care home bed capacity in Neguac. Department spokesperson Robert Duguay, in an email, said the role of the department is to be a regulator that issues licences and conducts inspections.

"Special Care Homes are privately owned and operated," Duguay said. "Individuals interested in operating a special care home are required to complete an application process and meet the criteria and standards prescribed by the regulation."

Duguay declined to say why the licences were revoked, citing confidentiality rules.

In a news release Tuesday, the department said Foyer St. Bernard's owner was "still considering options for the future of the facility."

Amarjeet Singh Jatana was listed as the owner of Villa Neguac and Foyer St. Bernard in New Brunswick's corporate registry at the time their operating licences were revoked. (Radio-Canada)

CBC News emailed Amarjeet Singh Jatana, the home's owner, but received no response by late Thursday afternoon.

CBC News also tried calling Foyer St. Bernard on Thursday, but the line went straight to voicemail.

Savoie said he's not aware of there being any prospective buyer for Foyer St. Bernard, which unlike Villa Neguac, is an older facility built sometime in the late 1960s.

Savoie said Foyer St. Bernard has historical significance, given it was the first long-term care home to be opened in the village by Homer Robichaud, the community's first mayor.

Villa Neguac hitting capacity

Marc-André Vienneau, a nurse from the region, struck a deal to buy Villa Neguac and has already taken over operations there.

He said his home was able to take in residents from Foyer St. Bernard and still has some of its 30 beds available.

Marc-André Vienneau, a nurse from the region, purchased Villa Neguac and plans to keep it operating. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

The home is currently processing applications for new residents, and all beds are expected to be occupied by next month, Vienneau said.

He said he's considering increasing capacity at the home so that more residents can be accepted, but that's not his current focus.

"We'll see what the future brings for us, but for now, I'm really focusing on getting things running like it should at Villa Neguac, but so far it's going great," Vienneau said.