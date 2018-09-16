RCMP asking for public's help with boats vandalized in Neguac

RCMP are investigating what they're calling a case of mischief after three fishing boats were damaged at the Neguac wharf on Saturday.

Police believe the boats were damaged between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., said RCMP Sgt. Chantal Farrah.

"We've spoken to several people in relation to this investigation, we're still gathering some information," she said.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Curtis Bartibogue, an owner of one of the boats that was vandalized, says the water intake lines were cut. (Gail Harding/CBC)

"The damages caused on one of the boats caused it to sink, and the other two vessels took on a significant amount of water," Farrah said.

All three boats belonged to Indigenous fisherman, said Curtis Bartibogue, whose boat was one of them.

'Cut the water intake lines'

"Somebody broke into three First Nations boats on the Neguac wharf and they cut the water intake lines causing the boats to sink," he said in an interview with Radio-Canada.

Bartibogue said the fishermen will try to assess the damage to their boats, and see if they can be salvaged.

"I'm not scared of anybody but it makes me angry that I can't find out who it is. It's a cowardly act that they do this to people and they shouldn't be, because I don't bother anybody. I just fish here and mind my own business."

With files from Radio-Canada