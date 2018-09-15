Skip to Main Content
Three boats belonging to Indigenous fishermen sink at Neguac wharf

Three fishing boats moored at the Neguac wharf in northeastern New Brunswick sank Saturday morning.

Boats pulled from water, being assessed for damage

A boat belonging to an Indigenous fisherman is hauled from the water in Neguac on Saturday. (Gail Harding/CBC)

Three fishing boats moored at the Neguac wharf in northeastern New Brunswick sank Saturday morning. The boats are all owned or operated by Indigenous fishermen.

The boats were towed out of the water and are being assessed for damage.

Only one boat was able to be pulled out of the water before becoming completely submerged. 

The RCMP was on the scene, but police did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

