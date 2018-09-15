Three boats belonging to Indigenous fishermen sink at Neguac wharf

Three fishing boats moored at the Neguac wharf in northeastern New Brunswick sank Saturday morning. The boats are all owned or operated by Indigenous fishermen.

The boats were towed out of the water and are being assessed for damage.

Only one boat was able to be pulled out of the water before becoming completely submerged.

The RCMP was on the scene, but police did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

With files from Radio-Canada