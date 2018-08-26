New Brunswick fiddling legend Ned Landry died Saturday at the age of 97.

Born in Saint John in 1921, Landry rose to fame in the '50s. He became a three-time Canadian Open Fiddle Champion, received the Order of Canada, and was inducted into the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia halls of fame.

According to his obituary he leaves behind his three daughters, two sons, 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren, "as well as many nieces and nephews."

The obituary said Landry began playing the harmonica at age four, but his main love was fiddle.

"As he was unable to read music his talents showed through his keen ears and understanding of the intricacies of various instruments over the years," the obituary said.

His radio career began in the '30s, where he was recognized by Canadian musician Don Messer and started playing shows for $5 a night. He made appearances on CBC's popular TV program Don Messer's Jubilee. He also started a band titled The New Brunswick Lumberjacks.

He joined the army in 1940, where he served in Belle Isle Area before being medically discharged after three years.

After leaving the military, his career skyrocketed and he released more than 20 LPs including The Girl I Left Behind Me and Saturday Night Breakdown.

In 2012, Landry was still playing his fiddle and entertaining his peers at the veterans home where he lived.

Ned Landry is still playing his fiddle at the age of 91 2:32

Visitation will be at Brenan's Funeral Home in Saint John on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His family asks that remembrance be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society or Bobby's Hospice.