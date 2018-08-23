NDP campaigning for workers' rights, $15 minimum wage

The New Brunswick New Democratic Party is returning to its roots this election.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie launched the party's campaign on Thursday with the slogan "standing up for workers."

"This campaign is about improving the lives of every New Brunswicker," McKenzie said as the campaign for the Sept. 24 election officially got underway.

"It's about standing up for youth, it's about standing up for workers and it's about standing up for families."

Speaking at a podium in front of the New Brunswick Legislative Building and flanked by five candidates and supporters, McKenzie said the party will focus on raising the minimum wage to $15 from $11.25, making an environmental plan that works, and keeping young people in the province.

Thursday marks the official start of countdown to vote Sept. 24. Here’s how party leaders launched their campaigns. 0:51

"People are very keen on what we're standing for," she said.

The party's focus on workers' rights was previously shifted by the former centrist leader, Dominic Cardy, who is now trying to win the Fredericton West-Hanwell seat for the Progressive Conservatives.

Cardy was elected NDP leader in 2011 and ran in Fredericton West-Hanwell in the 2014 election. He alienated some NDP members by supporting the Energy East pipeline and reducing the party's focus on unions.

McKenzie has been leader of the NDP since August 2017, and she's also running in Saint John Harbour riding.

NDP campaign in the 2018 New Brunswick provincial election will focus on raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, making an environmental plan that works and youth retention. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Provincial focus

It's been 15 years since the NDP won a seat in the legislature. Elizabeth Weir, the party leader at the time, was elected in Saint John Harbour in 2003.

McKenzie said the party will campaign provincewide.

"Our number one challenge is going to be getting as many doors knocked on as possible," she said.

"We're finding incredible amounts of support in places where we don't expect it.

She said Moncton and Miramichi are two promising areas.

"Moncton is coming alive, Miramichi is coming alive," McKenzie said. "Other places across the province are really starting to hear our message and enjoy it."

50 per cent women

The NDP still doesn't have a full slate of candidates for every riding, but McKenzie said this is because of her promise that 50 per cent of candidates will be women.

"Women take a lot more convincing to become candidates. They don't think naturally about themselves being a representatives for their constituencies. So it takes some talking, a lot of coffees, a lot of conversations."