'It was done without my knowledge': NDP 'defectors' say they never jumped ship

Five of the 14 former provincial NDP candidates the New Brunswick Green Party claimed had defected this week have not abandoned the party.

The Green Party confirmed Thursday that its list of defectors was incorrect.

On Tuesday, the Green Party said as many as 15 NDP members — 14 candidates in the last provincial election and one federal executive member — were jumping ship, unhappy with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's lack of focus on Atlantic Canada.

Francis Duguay, who ran for the NDP in Tracadie-Sheila in the New Brunswick election a year ago, told Radio-Canada on Thursday that he was stunned when he learned from a journalist that his name was on a declaration of support for the Green Party.

Francis Duguay ran for the NDP in Tracadie-Sheila in the September 2018 provincial election. (Facebook/Francis Duguay)

"I'm shocked because it was done without my knowledge," Dugay said in French.

He said he was contacted by New Democrat Joyce Richardson on Monday night — mere hours before the defections were announced — and she floated the idea of merging the two left-leaning parties in the province.

The next morning, it was announced that 15 former NDP candidates and a party official were now supporting the Green Party provincially and federally.

But Duguay said he didn't agree to cross over or sign a declaration of support for the Greens.

"Then I learn my name is on the list, without having signed any paper," said Duguay, who is still president of the NDP association for Tracadie-Sheila.

He said no one from the Green Party contacted him directly.

"When I started thinking about that, I thought, something's wrong there, because there were all last-minute tactics, and we weren't consulted," Duguay said.

'Very surprised'

Jean-Maurice Landry, who ran for the NDP in Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore, said he too was contacted by Richardson this week.

Landry was the party's most successful candidate last September, winning 30 per cent of the vote in the riding. This was more than double the percentage McKenzie won in her riding in what was a dismal election result for the NDP in New Brunswick.

Landry expected the announcement this week to be about a merger.

Jean-Maurice Landry was the NDP's most successful candidate in the New Brunswick election last fall, but no New Democrats were elected to the legislature. (Jean-Maurice Landry/Facebook)

"What was explained to me … was that the press conference was to announce the merger of the NDPs and the Greens."

To his surprise, not only was his name among the NDP defectors, but discontent with Jagmeet Singh was also expressed.

"I was totally not in agreement with that," he said.

Landry and three other NDP candidates, Hailey Duffy, Madison Duffy and Betty Weir, issued a press release Thursday afternoon confirming they still support the NDP.

"We are disappointed that our names were added to this letter without our consent," said the statement.

"We were proud to represent the New Brunswick NDP in the last election as candidates, and continue to be proud to support the NB NDP — both provincially and federally."

Racism comments

At a campaign event in Toronto on Thursday morning, the federal NDP leader was asked about the defectors.

"The Green Party wasn't as accurate with their information as folks would have liked them to be," Singh told reporters.

"It turns out that some of their information was not true. I think, really, Ms. May has a lot to answer for."

Singh also addressed what he called troubling remarks about race and identity.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh responded to questions about members leaving the NDP at an event in Toronto this morning. (CBC)

On Tuesday, Jonathan Richardson, former NDP executive member for Atlantic Canada, said racism in some regions of New Brunswick was affecting the party's chances in the election with Singh as a leader.

"That was always going to be an issue," said Richardson, the son of Joyce Richardson and one of the defectors.

"I remember bringing that up a lot of times during the election planning committee — how are you going to deal with, first of all, the racism. There is an undertone of racism that exists in this country and that's just inevitable."

Jonathan Richardson was the federal NDP's executive member for Atlantic Canada, until Tuesday. (CBC)

Singh said some of Richardson's comments would be troubling to Canadians.

"And I think that he's counted out New Brunswick," Singh said. "It's not my experience when I speak with people from Atlantic Canada."

Landry said he was uncomfortable with the remarks, though he admitted he has encountered '"a bit" of racism in New Brunswick against the leader.

"In such situations you don't leave your leader, you get behind your leader," he said. "In leaving, what you're doing is you're basically in agreement with those that are using racism as a way to play politics."