Hours in classroom not the problem with school system, teachers rep says

Education Minister Dominic Cardy is misrepresenting the numbers of instruction hours that students in the province get, says the president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association.

George Daley disputed data given by Cardy recently that New Brunswick students are 200 instructional hours behind the Canadian average.

"I've gone to the minister and asked him to give me that data because those numbers do not match what we have," Daley said.

"I will be meeting with Mr. Cardy to walk him through our collective agreement and explain where the hours of instruction are."

CBC News requested asked the Department of Education on Tuesday for the number of hours of instruction required per day, the number of days of instruction required in a year, and the source of the information used by the minister.

The department said it could not provide the information by publication time in late afternoon.

There are two documents that indicate instructional hours in the province, the Education Act and the collective agreement between the teachers union and the province.

The Education Act lists the minimum hours per age group, and the collective agreement lists minimum and maximum instructional hours. Daley said the maximum instructional hours often aren't referenced in reports.

"About 10 years ago, New Brunswick was mandated to go to maximum hours," he said. "So what happens is when some of the reports come in they will look at what's in the Education Act [for required instructional hours]."

Under that mandate, Daley said, school districts were directed by the Department of Education to increase instruction time to the maximum hours. Grades K to 2 require the maximum 4½ instructional hours per day. Grades 3 to 8 require 5½ hours and Grades 9 to 12 require six hours.

Daley said that when maximum teaching hours are used to calculate instruction time in New Brunswick, the province ranks closer to or above the national average. (iStock)

Daley said reports that use the minimum required hours instead of the maximum portray the education system as worse than it is. In most cases, he said, New Brunswick ranks close to or above the national average in terms of instructional time.

Using the minimum instructional hours per day, the 2018 Education Indicators in Canada: An International Perspective report estimates primary school teaching hours in New Brunswick at 700, compared with the national average of 798 hours annually for primary schools.

But if instruction time is calculated using the maximum hours, Daley said, "New Brunswick has the highest hours of instruction in this country."

Daley said the collective agreement does not prevent the province from reaching the national average.

"We still have a couple schools to my knowledge that may not be at maximum hours because of busing restrictions, but the majority of our schools in this province are at maximum hours."

He said the conversation about education in New Brunswick needs to change to focus on improving learning environments.

"We have a problem in this province that we want to continue to beat up on education."

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said in December that New Brunswick is 200 hours behind the national average in instruction time. (CBC)

In December, Education Minister Dominic Cardy reported that 61.1 percent of Grade 6 anglophone students and 62.6 per cent of Grade 3 francophone students were successful on the provincial reading assessments.

Daley said it should be highlighted that this information is based on the province's own standards and doesn't indicate where New Brunswick students compared to students in other provinces.

"We're having success out there," Daley said. "Yes, we have challenges but it's time that our elected leaders, and I don't just refer to the minister of education, I'm talking about every elected leader in this province, has once and for all got to stand up and be speaking on behalf of New Brunswick students and New Brunswick teachers."

Calls for flexibility

He said the focus of concern should really be on classroom composition, which has become an issue since children with intellectual and other disabilities entered the public school system.

"Class composition is still the major issue in the province of New Brunswick," Daley said.

"We need changes to inclusive education policy, we need flexibility in the policy, we need the funding to be able to deal with the violent students, with the students who are taking away the learning environment for other students.

"We have an inclusion policy right now that does not have the flexibility to allow us to deal with the students in different environments … because they are taking away the learning environments of other students."