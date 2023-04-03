N.B. Power VP's salary closer to $1.3M, utility acknowledges

N.B. Power's vice-president of nuclear power will earn around $1.3 million this year, about 30 per cent more than what the utility said last week.

Utility spokesperson Dominique Couture said it was "an honest mistake" when the utility provided a much lower figure last Friday, amid controversy over Brett Plummer's position.

Plummer is, in fact, earning between $975,000 and $999,000 US, Couture said.

That's more than $1.3 million Cdn based on the current exchange rate.

The salary of Brett Plummer, N.B. Power's vice-president of nuclear energy, has come under political scrutiny with the news the utility is talking to Ontario Power Generation about a role in running Lepreau. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

And it's about double what Plummer was being paid in 2017, despite the Point Lepreau nuclear generating station — his primary responsibility — operating far below capacity.

"It's the juxtaposition between the declining capacity factor at Lepreau and the rising income," said Louse Comeau of the Conservation Council of New Brunswick.

"The whole point was to have improved performance."

Comeau discovered a figure of $1.2 million Cdn for Plummer's salary in documents N.B. Power filed with the Energy and Utilities Board. That led the utility to acknowledge last week's figure was wrong.

Louise Comeau of the Conservation Council of New Brunswick said Plummer was hired specifically to get Lepreau back on track. (Rachel Cave/CBC)

Plummer's large large salary has come under political scrutiny with the news that N.B. Power is talking to Ontario Power Generation, a Crown utility, about a role in running Lepreau.

N.B. Power said there could be "some OPG ownership" of Lepreau, though it added the facility as a whole is not for sale.

As of January, the plant had achieved only 55 per cent capacity for 2022-23, according to N.B. Power's filings with the Energy and Utilities Board.

That includes a 35-day outage that began Dec. 15 and stretched into January.

Opposition parties have questioned how Plummer's salary can be justified if Lepreau's operation has been poor enough to warrant looking outside the province for help.

Premier Blaine Higgs suggested last week that the Ontario utility's experience with a fleet of nuclear reactors gives it the ability to get better results than the "ups and downs" Lepreau has experienced.

The plant has had a series of problems since a $2.4-billion refurbishment wrapped up in 2012.

It produced only 90 per cent of the electricity expected of it during the first 7½ years after refurbishment, costing the utility $200 million in electrical production.

Energy Minister Mike Holland said if Ontario Power is brought in to help Lepreau, he will want to know 'why everybody that's in their positions are justified.' (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The shutdown last December wiped out all of the utility's projected profit for this year.

Energy Minister Mike Holland acknowledged last Friday that if Ontario Power Generation is brought in to help Lepreau, "I would be posing the question to the utility: Help me understand why everybody that's in their positions are justified and earning their keep."

N.B. Power said last week that Plummer, an American nuclear engineer with a home in Maine, was earning $675,000 US, a figure it now says was incorrect and that would be the equivalent of around $915,000 Cdn.

Opposition Liberal energy critic Keith Chiasson obtained Plummer's 2022 travel expenses through a right to information request, showing he billed $12,827.94 in living expenses and $15,311.88 in mileage during the year.

Comeau pointed out Plummer was hired specifically to get Lepreau back on track.

"The big concern is that the capacity factor keeps declining [and] the improvements that they think they're making are not working."

She believes a deal with the Ontario corporation could involve the creation of an N.B. Power subsidiary that might remove Lepreau's operations from the regulatory scrutiny of the EUB.

Legislation passed by the Higgs government last year allows the utility to create subsidiaries.

The province has already shielded the potential $3-billion cost of the proposed refurbishment of the Mactaquac hydro dam from EUB oversight.