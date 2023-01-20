'The last storm call': remembering N.B. Power lineman Colin Hume

There was an unwritten rule among the N.B. Power linemen in Woodstock that if you couldn't get along with Colin Hume, the issue was probably with you, said Glenn Pelkey, the manager of the transmission line group.

He said Hume was just one of those guys who brought positive energy to the team and was very good at what he did.

In fact, when new people arrived, Pelkey tried to put them with Hume to learn the ropes properly and get a good first experience with the department.

He said it's been a tough week since Hume, 47, died after falling from a pole Tuesday night while trying to restore power near Hopewell Rocks.

Colin Hume with one of his favourite fishing buddies, his daughter Mariah. (Submitted by Shelley Porter)

Pelkey said the loss has brought a number of "big, burly linemen" to tears in his office.

Stephen Hume said his brother had a contagious laugh and an infectious smile "that would light up a room."

"He was a leader in the community, a leader in his kids' life," he said.

Stephen said his older brother "believed in helping everyone out, going out of his way and just taking the time to be there and being present."

WATCH | 'Every lineman that he worked with was his brother': Colin Hume remembered by family, friends, and colleagues Duration 1:26 The N.B. Power technician was killed while working to restore power in the Moncton area Tuesday night.

He said Colin's family was the most important thing in his life.

"When his family was created with Heidi, he found his happiness," said Stephen.

Colin and his wife Heidi had two daughters, Mariah and Meghan.

"He was their number one cheerleader," said Stephen.

He said family members gathered on Friday afternoon in Woodstock to go through pictures, stories and memories and to begin "the healing process."

'A complete person'

Pelkey said it was difficult to adequately describe what made Hume special — "just his personality, his smile, his demeanor. He was just a complete person, if that makes sense."

Colin Hume's funeral will be held on Sunday in Nackawic, not far from his home in Ritchie. He will be interred at the Hillman Ritchie Cemetery.

Pelkey expects a number of N.B. Power bucket trucks to accompany the procession from the funeral to the grave site.

Colin Hume was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. (Submitted by Shelley Porter)

Normally when the call goes out for line technicians to work a storm, it's called a storm call, so when Pelkey sent an email inviting coworkers to join the procession from the funeral, he put "The last storm call" in the subject line.

Family and friends were quick to share memories of Hume when asked by CBC News.

Angela and Howie Grant said Hume "would do anything to help anyone out." They said he was an avid outdoorsman who had a "great love for family" and an infectious smile.

His niece, Celine Heppell, said Hume was "a huge part" of her life growing up — from helping her with Grade 9 algebra to picking her up after her first car accident.

Flags at N.B. Power's Woodstock office were flying at half-mast on Friday. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Colin was my uncle, but he was so much more. The memories I have with him will forever be cherished in my heart. He was the absolute best."

Hume lived in Ritchie, which is located along the St. John River between Nackawic and Woodstock, where he grew up and where several members of his family still live.

Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones said his tragic death extends well beyond Woodstock.

She said the family "has a big reach" and that his death "touches so many communities."

Jones remembers Hume from childhood. She said he "always had a smile."