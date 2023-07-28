N.B. Power says intervention by Higgs government blew up months of budgeting

N.B. Power says it is unable to meet an extended deadline of Oct. 31 to file an application for an April rate increase, after missing its original filing date of Oct. 4.

Instead it is asking the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board for permission to delay the matter further until sometime just before Christmas.

"I estimate that NB Power will be able to file the GRA [General Rate Application] by no later than December 15, 2023," N.B. Power's chief financial officer Darren Murphy swore in an affidavit submitted to the board on Wednesday.

Citing the chaotic accounting effect of a fundamental change in N.B. Power's debt target made by the New Brunswick government in late September, upending months of budget planning at the utility, Murphy said it will take several weeks of review and recalculation to develop a new plan.

"The entire GRA filing package, which was largely complete as of September 27, 2023 when the Directive was received, must be updated and/or revised to reflect the Directive," said Murphy's affidavit.

N.B. Power's chief financial officer and senior vice president Darren Murphy filed an affidavit with the Energy and Utilities Board saying it will take weeks more to redo the utility's budget, after a surprise change in its debt targets made by the provincial government. (CBC)

N.B. Power has been under a standing order since 2019 by the EUB to submit its rate increase applications "no later than the first Wednesday of October, each and every year."

At the time, the board said applications submitted later than that had been contributing to N.B. Power's financial problems by making it impossible to have rate increases fully reviewed and approved by the start of its fiscal year on April 1.

In 2019, N.B. Power did not apply for its April rate increase until early January, and final approvals from the utilities board did not occur until mid July. That delayed the start of the rate increase by more than 100 days and cost the utility an estimated $7.7 million in revenue that year, according to the board.

This year the deadline to file the application was Oct. 4, but on Sept. 25, with N.B. Power's months-long budgeting process all but finished, Premier Blaine Higgs signed a cabinet directive suspending a debt target his government had established for the utility back in 2019.

The directive was sent to N.B. Power two days later, on Sept. 27.

Premier Blaine Higgs signed an order in late September suddenly releasing N.B. Power from a hard 2027 debt-reduction target. That has forced the utility to tear up next year's budget and postpone an October rate increase announcement indefinitely. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The original target required N.B. Power to generate sufficient profits to lower its debt level to 80 per cent of the utility's total worth, by March 31, 2027. The new directive cancelled that four-year-old deadline and moved it out two more years to March 31, 2029.

As of March 31 of this year, N.B. Power's net debt had reached a record $5.4 billion, about 94 per cent of the utility's total worth.

For its size, reaching a debt level of 80 per cent at N.B. Power would require the equivalent of $800 million in debt reduction from current levels. Having five-and-a-half years to reach that goal, rather than three-and-a-half, has essentially forced the utility to rip up years of planning and months of budgeting.

Internal scramble triggered

In his affidavit, Murphy details how the province's surprise order triggered an internal scramble at N.B. Power by multiple parties to understand how the change should be dealt with.

He describes "numerous meetings" organized to discuss how to proceed and the delegation of tasks to a group of internal accounting and planning experts to develop revisions and proposals for senior managers to consider

Ideas, he said, are being developed and then tested for "pros and cons" before a new rate increase application is drafted.

"The filing package must then be reviewed internally for accuracy and is subject to review and revision at various levels within N.B. Power before it is finalized and presented to N.B. Power senior management for approval," said Murphy.

"Much of the package is also required to be translated for filing in English and French. This overall process normally takes several weeks of intense effort by many N.B. Power staff, management, and consultants."

Murphy said for those reasons, N.B. Power is unable to file a rate application by the new deadline of Oct. 31, set by the EUB when the utility missed the original Oct. 4 date. It has requested a mid-December deadline instead.

Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland has said a decision made by cabinet in late September to release N.B. Power from a four-year-old debt-reduction target had nothing to do with a potential early election call (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Earlier this month, New Brunswick's Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland acknowledged the reason the provincial government changed N.B. Power's debt target was to try to lessen what was expected to be the unveiling of a major rate increase request by the utility on Oct. 4th.

However, he denied the timing of the change was designed to derail the announcement of a rate increase in the event Higgs decided to call a fall election.

"Not politicking at all, not so, said Holland, when asked whether that was a motive for the decision.

A Dec. 15 application deadline would give N.B. Power seven more weeks before having to reveal how much of a rate increase it wants for next year. That is still plenty of time to fit in a four-week provincial election campaign, if the government chooses.