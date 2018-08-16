Company reneges on promise to refund fee for cancelled respiratory therapy exam

Respiratory therapy students in Saint John who had to rewrite a national licensing exam after a major computer glitch won't be getting a full refund, despite the promise of one.

Maddy Howatt, a recent graduate of the respiratory therapy program, said that a few days after the first licensing exam was cancelled midway through the test, students received an email from Yardstick, the company that runs the exam.

Yardstick told the graduates it would provide a full refund of the original examination fee amounting to $899 plus HST.

She said the money was to be sent back in the mail and students would be allowed to rewrite the exam on Aug. 13 and Aug. 27 for free.

"This was kind of the minimum we expected because it was such an inconvenience for people," Howatt said.

Instead, students received another email from Yardstick saying the company offered $290 and would allow "a broader range of expenses to be claimed."

Going back on a promise

But Howatt said she just received the check in the mail but is missing the remaining $600 promised to her.

"Basically, they went back on their promise," she said. "They back-pedalled on what they originally told us."

The email to graduates apologized for a "previous communication" indicating it would reimburse the full amount paid to write the exam.

We were told we were going to get a full refund, we want that refund. - Maddy Howatt , graduate

At the beginning of July, students from the three-year New Brunswick Community College respiratory therapy program were required to complete a six-hour computerized certification exam.

They answered multiple-choice questions for three hours and had just come back from a lunch break, when trouble started.

Hundreds of students — some who already had jobs lined up — were left wondering whether they'd be able to try again and if they'd be reimbursed.

A huge loss

Although, Howatt was able to rewrite the exam this week without a glitch or fee, she's still frustrated over the loss of the promised $600 and shocked the company would go back on its word.

"Personally, I find it a little disrespectful," she said. "How can they promise something so big and that a lot of us were depending on?"

Madison Howatt, a graduate of the New Brunswick Community College respiratory therapy program, wrote her licencing exam this week after the first one was cancelled partway through. (Submitted by Madison Howatt)

The recent graduate is also part of a group on Facebook made up respiratory therapy students from across the country who took the test. She said some are taking legal action, while others are talking to their MLAs.

"We were told we were going to get a full refund, we want that refund," she said.

Isabelle Gonthier, president of Yardstick, said the company apologized for any inconvenience it caused.

The company is asking students to contact the company if they have any questions or concerns.